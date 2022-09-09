Read full article on original website
Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
newyorkupstate.com
Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets
The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
Top Casino Trips From Buffalo, New York
We need more casinos in New York State. It's always fun to go to the casino. Whether you are a very serious gambler or a casual visitor that only likes to go on special occasions the casino always creates so many memories. There are about 6 casinos in Western New...
It’s Expensive To Get Married On Highmark Stadium Field
It would be pretty cool, but dang it is pricey. Do you want to have some of the coolest wedding pictures in Western New York? Can you have a wedding at the Bills Stadium? You can get married ON THE FIELD at Highmark Stadium. If you are getting married or...
Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York
When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo nonprofit helping children in need get better sleep
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a basic need that many take for granted; a nice, soft mattress, clean sheets and a fluffy pillow to lay your head on after a long day. However, for many kids in Buffalo, the reality is sleeping on a couch, on a blanket and even the floor.
Destructive Insect Has Been Found In Buffalo, New York
For months officials have been warning residents in Western New York about an invasive insect that could destroy area plants and trees and now those insects are here in Buffalo. The spotted lanternfly sucks the sap out of the vines and makes the vines less hardy for the winter so...
More than 600 kids helped by Buffalo backpack giveaway
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bookbag giveaway in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood helped out more than 600 kids on Saturday. The event was held by the Cold Spring Bible Chapel. The third annual event also had free food, games, and prizes. Organizers said they wanted to come together to do something positive.
Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends
I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
stepoutbuffalo.com
5 Reasons The Links Golf & Tap Is About to Be Your Go-To Hangout Spot This Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. As the warm weather season comes to a close here in Buffalo, everyone’s starting to look for fun new places to spice up their usual night out plans. And...
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
Narcity
You Can Now Take A Bus From Toronto To Buffalo Starting At $25.99 & Here's How
Have you ever compared prices for concert tickets or flights between Toronto and Buffalo and thought, "Oh wow, I wish I had more options?" Well, you don't have to wish for that anymore because now you can get on a bus from Toronto and arrive in Buffalo cheaply and efficiently.
Some local colleges drop in overall rankings in latest U.S. News & World Report list
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple Western New York institutions fell in this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. For nearly 40 years, the media outlet has evaluated colleges and universities on multiple measures of quality. These rankings serve as just one tool available to assess growth or challenges.
WIVB
Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
WGRZ TV
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
wutv29.com
City of Buffalo, Town of Hamburg Remember September 11th
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The City of Buffalo and other towns in Erie County hosted several events commemorating the anniversary of September 11th. In Hamburg, the giant banner that hung across the World Trade Center site in the days and weeks following the terrorist attack, was on display for their annual ceremony, inside the Scranton Volunteer Fire House.
Tim Hortons First Drive-Thru Only Location Coming to WNY
We're less than two weeks away from the official start of fall, which will be on September 22nd. If you ask most people, however, fall is already here and pumpkin spice everything is back in stores and restaurants. Tim Hortons is basically an institution in Western New York by now,...
wnypapers.com
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
Buffalo expat Rob Lieberman returns for 'Fire in the Sky' screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flip through his personal photographs and you very quickly start to understand Rob Lieberman's life – a life largely lived over the past several decades in Hollywood. The snapshots revealing faces and places that, really by any standard would be considered glitzy, glossy and grand.
