Niagara Falls, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Queen City Vintage holding sales following Bills win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are back, and a local thrift store that sells Bills and Sabres gear has some vintage merchandise up for sale. Queen City Vintage is on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. After Thursday’s convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams, the owners of the store say they wanted to give back […]
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets

The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Top Casino Trips From Buffalo, New York

We need more casinos in New York State. It's always fun to go to the casino. Whether you are a very serious gambler or a casual visitor that only likes to go on special occasions the casino always creates so many memories. There are about 6 casinos in Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 10 Places For Tuna Melts in Western New York

When you go out to eat at a local restaurant, there are always go-to orders for more people -- basically, the most popular items on an given menu. Here in Buffalo and Western New York, chicken wings are the go-to order. Beef on weck is another popular choice, along with the standards like chicken fingers, burgers and appetizers.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo nonprofit helping children in need get better sleep

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a basic need that many take for granted; a nice, soft mattress, clean sheets and a fluffy pillow to lay your head on after a long day. However, for many kids in Buffalo, the reality is sleeping on a couch, on a blanket and even the floor.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

More than 600 kids helped by Buffalo backpack giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bookbag giveaway in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood helped out more than 600 kids on Saturday. The event was held by the Cold Spring Bible Chapel. The third annual event also had free food, games, and prizes. Organizers said they wanted to come together to do something positive.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends

I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
WIVB

Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGRZ TV

9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wutv29.com

City of Buffalo, Town of Hamburg Remember September 11th

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The City of Buffalo and other towns in Erie County hosted several events commemorating the anniversary of September 11th. In Hamburg, the giant banner that hung across the World Trade Center site in the days and weeks following the terrorist attack, was on display for their annual ceremony, inside the Scranton Volunteer Fire House.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner

Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

