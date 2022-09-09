ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
FALLON, NV
Record-Courier

Man in custody after Labor Day standoff in Johnson Lane

A man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car and then held deputies at bay for a half-hour on Labor Day will be held without bail until at least next week. Charles Edward Wilkinson, 25, was on court conditions Sept. 5 around 6:30 p.m. Monday when emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a young boy who was seen on Scheels Drive around midnight Sunday. The boy is Hispanic and around 8-years-old wearing a black shirt, tan pants, red Crocs and a backpack. They say he was...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Three Arrests and 13 Citations Issued in Motorcycle Safety Operation

The Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 9, 2022 in areas of high traffic throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists. Three arrests were made including: one for driving under the influence, another for reckless...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office experiencing credit card processing issues

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Records/Permits and Civil Sections are experiencing credit card processing issues. WCSO officials say citizens seeking services over the next two days are asked to bring alternative forms of payment such as cash, check, cashier’s check or money order while WCSO works with their vendor to resolve the issues.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Three Injured in North Roop Street Apartment Complex Fire

Three people were injured Friday night after a fire broke out on the first floor of one of the buildings that make up the Meadowbrook Apartment complex at 555 N. Roop Street, forcing one occupant to leap to safety from a second-floor window. At around 10:00p.m., the Susanville Fire Department’s...
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The caller ID on my husband’s phone said Reno Police Department,” Katie Gipson said. And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
SPARKS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reno-Gazette Journal

No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo

Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
DOWNIEVILLE, CA
Record-Courier

The Sept. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Increased activity on the Mosquito Fire sent smoke pouring into the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley with hazardous conditions continuing into this morning. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School have closed due to poor air quality in the Basin for Monday. All other Douglas County schools are open today.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

So much for justice in Susanville

Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
SUSANVILLE, CA

