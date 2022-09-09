Read full article on original website
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
Record-Courier
Man in custody after Labor Day standoff in Johnson Lane
A man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car and then held deputies at bay for a half-hour on Labor Day will be held without bail until at least next week. Charles Edward Wilkinson, 25, was on court conditions Sept. 5 around 6:30 p.m. Monday when emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.
Stockton man convicted of December murder in downtown Reno
A Stockton, Calif., man has been found guilty of murder in the December slaying of a Reno man during a drug deal. Ladonn Lee, 30, was convicted of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon after a two-week trial. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 26 by Judge Scott Freeman. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police asking for help identifying young boy
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a young boy who was seen on Scheels Drive around midnight Sunday. The boy is Hispanic and around 8-years-old wearing a black shirt, tan pants, red Crocs and a backpack. They say he was...
2news.com
Three Arrests and 13 Citations Issued in Motorcycle Safety Operation
The Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 9, 2022 in areas of high traffic throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists. Three arrests were made including: one for driving under the influence, another for reckless...
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office experiencing credit card processing issues
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Records/Permits and Civil Sections are experiencing credit card processing issues. WCSO officials say citizens seeking services over the next two days are asked to bring alternative forms of payment such as cash, check, cashier’s check or money order while WCSO works with their vendor to resolve the issues.
2news.com
Storey County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect(s) who vandalized cemetery in Virginia City
Secret Witness is offering a cash reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the vandalism of a cemetery in Virginia City, NV area. In recent days there has been vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s...
susanvillestuff.com
Three Injured in North Roop Street Apartment Complex Fire
Three people were injured Friday night after a fire broke out on the first floor of one of the buildings that make up the Meadowbrook Apartment complex at 555 N. Roop Street, forcing one occupant to leap to safety from a second-floor window. At around 10:00p.m., the Susanville Fire Department’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Scammers impersonate Reno Police Department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The caller ID on my husband’s phone said Reno Police Department,” Katie Gipson said. And that prompted Brian Gipson to pick up the phone. The man on the other end of the call claimed to be a lieutenant from the Reno Police Department.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
2news.com
Suspect in Virginia Foothills Robbery Arrested
Deputies arrested the man after a traffic stop in Reno last night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
No end in sight for smoky Reno-Sparks | Reno Memo
Limited-time offer: Get a full year of unlimited RGJ.com for just $9.99! Despite the haze outside on Monday, it's not a smoke day today for area schools. Pity all the poor schoolchildren who have to spend the day in class, staring out the window while dreaming of making smokemen, building smoke forts and...
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
2news.com
Stockton Man Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder
A man from Stockton has been found guilty of first degree murder after killing a Reno man in 2021. Lee was found guilty by the jury of the December 6, 2021, murder of Taylor Dickins.
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
2news.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Starting House Fire In Fernley
Genevieve Donnelly has been charged with arson in the first degree. A woman is accused of intentionally setting an empty home on fire in Fernley this past spring.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Increased activity on the Mosquito Fire sent smoke pouring into the Tahoe Basin and Carson Valley with hazardous conditions continuing into this morning. Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School have closed due to poor air quality in the Basin for Monday. All other Douglas County schools are open today.
Lassen County News
So much for justice in Susanville
Early yesterday morning when I heard Judge Moody had ruled against the city of Susanville in its lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I blurted out a four-letter word I won’t repeat here. But I wasn’t surprised. I saw that shot coming the moment I read the city’s response to the judge’s Aug. 26 request they tell him what rights the city had been denied as a result of AB 200. I feared the city’s attorneys had composed a brief they thought the judge wanted to read, but in doing so they may have failed to complete the assignment.
