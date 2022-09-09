‘Project COPE’ website offers information and resources to educate on overdose prevention & harm reduction. √ Launch coincides with National Recovery Month Observance. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced the launch of the new “Project COPE” website, which promotes overdose prevention and harm reduction education in New York. The goal of this initiative is to empower people to learn how to prevent overdoses and save lives in their community. The website can be accessed by visiting https://oasas.ny.gov/projectcope.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO