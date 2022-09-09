ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Belchertown, MA
City
Northampton, MA
Belchertown, MA
Sports
racedayct.com

Todd Owen Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl

In 2021 Todd Owen captured SK Modified championships at both the New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Stafford Speedway. In 2022 the Somers driver has put himself in position to repeat the double feat. At Stafford Speedway Owen is on the verge of likely clinching his second consecutive title at the track’s...
WATERFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams

A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com

Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee

(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 12, 2022

The city of Greenfield recently launched a redesigned travel and tourism website at VisitGreenfieldMA.com. The new site features improved functionality and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions and business listings for dining and retail in Greenfield. “VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Collegian

Satire: UMass welcome week succeeds in making everybody feel unwelcome

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. Ah yes, the most magical time of year — welcome week. The days are long, the weather is warm and students are coming off summer break with just enough pent-up restlessness to keep them overstimulated. With all of welcome week’s events and activities, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by its unbearable camp.
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Sept. 12, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help one understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for this group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students

A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M

WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy