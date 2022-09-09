Read full article on original website
Scoreboard: Ryan Downes records match-low 31, helps Longmeadow golf squeeze past Minnechaug & more
The Longmeadow golf team narrowly defeated Minnechaug, 152-153, in a conference matchup Monday afternoon.
Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 12: Matthew O’Keefe, Ryan Purchase lead Minnechaug past Amherst & more
Matthew O'Keefe and Ryan Purchase each scored goals on Monday to lead Minnechaug past Amherst, 2-1. Connor Wesloski and Zack Ranck each had assists.
Scoreboard: Timely scoring leads Belchertown field hockey past Hampshire & more
The Belchertown field hockey team entered the fourth quarter holding a slim lead against Hampshire on Monday.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers field hockey posts third straight shutout to begin the season
Westfield is perfect right now in more ways than one.
Scoreboard: Kayla Kyles’ two goals leads Renaissance girls soccer past Springfield International & more
Led by Kayla Kyles' two goals, the Renaissance girl's soccer team topped Springfield International Charter, 4-2, Monday evening.
racedayct.com
Todd Owen Tops SK Modifieds At New London-Waterford Speedbowl
In 2021 Todd Owen captured SK Modified championships at both the New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Stafford Speedway. In 2022 the Somers driver has put himself in position to repeat the double feat. At Stafford Speedway Owen is on the verge of likely clinching his second consecutive title at the track’s...
Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams
A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Cards deal St. Mary’s shutout defeat & more
Amelia Willenborg was incredible in net for St. Mary's, recording 25 saves.
Springfield Thunderbirds get ready to rock the house again at the MassMutual Center (Editorial)
As a memorable 2021-2022 American Hockey League season came to its conclusion, Springfield Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa said he realized such campaigns don’t come along every year. But can they occur two years in a row? The team that turned the MassMutual Center into hockey heaven just a few...
westernmassnews.com
Week 1: Westfield at Amherst, Holyoke at Putnam, Greenfield at Chicopee
(WGGB/WSHM) - Week 1 of Friday Night Frenzy also took Amherst where the Westfield Bombers took on the Amherst Hurricanes. In Springfield, the Holyoke Purple Knights took on Putnam Vocational Technical and in Chicopee, the Green Wave from Greenfield High faced the Chicopee High Panthers. Catch more on the highlights...
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 12, 2022
The city of Greenfield recently launched a redesigned travel and tourism website at VisitGreenfieldMA.com. The new site features improved functionality and a refreshed design to showcase entertainment, attractions and business listings for dining and retail in Greenfield. “VisitGreenfieldMA has established itself as the most comprehensive source of information on events...
westernmassnews.com
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Daily Collegian
Satire: UMass welcome week succeeds in making everybody feel unwelcome
Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. Ah yes, the most magical time of year — welcome week. The days are long, the weather is warm and students are coming off summer break with just enough pent-up restlessness to keep them overstimulated. With all of welcome week’s events and activities, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by its unbearable camp.
Register Citizen
Woodstock Academy football player still in ICU after suffering seizure during game, coach says
ENFIELD — A Woodstock Academy football player was hospitalized Friday night after suffering a seizure during a game at Enfield High School, officials said. Football coach and Athletic Director Sean Saucier said the player, his son Braiden Saucier, remained in the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday afternoon. His son...
Medical Notes: Sept. 12, 2022
Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual meeting. HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help one understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for this group, contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M
WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
