Westport, CT

Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Westport, CT
Westport, CT
Register Citizen

21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Editor: Introducing the GameTimeCT Athlete of the Week

Editor: It’s time to introduce the GameTimeCT Athlete of the Week. The gyms have re-opened, athletes have returned to the fields and the lights on Friday night are back on. Sports are fully back in Connecticut and GameTimeCT has you covered as the go-to source for all thing high school sports throughout the state.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes

When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn’t raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent “a liar.”. Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT's gun laws are being challenged in court. Democrats are prepared to fight.

It was a threat many Connecticut Democrats and gun safety advocates anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s pistol permit law last month. Last week, the National Association for Gun Rights filed a series of lawsuits in federal appellate courts across the country, including in Connecticut, challenging the constitutionality of the bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines here and in several other states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’

TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
GREENWICH, CT

