Register Citizen
Fairfield museum researcher looks into defaced headstones at Jewish cemetery
FAIRFIELD — An employee of the Fairfield Museum and History Center is looking into desecrated headstones at a local Jewish cemetery as a personal project, and he says he is hoping to repair the damage. The Congregation Shaare Torah Adath Israel Cemetery sits right on the border of Fairfield...
Register Citizen
32 people with ties to Greenwich died on 9/11. 21 years on, ‘we all remember like it was yesterday.’
GREENWICH — Dylan Pond solemnly accompanied his father, the notes to Taps ringing out under gray skies. When the events that burned Sept. 11 into the history books occurred, Dylan Pond hadn’t even been born yet. But 21 years after that fateful day, his father Ken Pond wanted to make sure his children understood the importance.
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
‘Fitbit murder’ a seven-year Connecticut ‘soap opera’ that may not be over
ELLINGTON — Rocky the police dog tried to find the scent of the large man Richard Dabate said fatally shot his wife and tied him up during a home invasion two days before Christmas in 2015. But instead of leading his handler off the 3-acre Ellington property, police said,...
Register Citizen
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
Register Citizen
On the banks of Connecticut River, new business begins refurbishing U.S. Coast Guard boats
PORTLAND — An Australian company that has a 10-year, $190 million contract with the U.S. government to refurbish Coast Guard vessels showed off its newly acquired production facility on the banks of the Connecticut River late last week. Birdon Group, whose U.S. headquarters is in Denver, Colorado, bought a...
Register Citizen
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Register Citizen
Editor: Introducing the GameTimeCT Athlete of the Week
Editor: It’s time to introduce the GameTimeCT Athlete of the Week. The gyms have re-opened, athletes have returned to the fields and the lights on Friday night are back on. Sports are fully back in Connecticut and GameTimeCT has you covered as the go-to source for all thing high school sports throughout the state.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport amphitheater team eyes re-opening downtown Majestic, Poli Palace theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Developer Howard Saffan has confirmed he is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reviving the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters downtown. “At the appropriate time we would look at partnering with the city in transforming the theaters back to...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, campaign season offers a taste of politics with annual GOP clambake, Democratic picnic
GREENWICH — As the fall campaign swings into full gear for the November elections, the local political parties in town are planning to offer voters and supporters a taste of the issues as well as some summer fare. The separate events, each featuring a full menu of food, will...
Register Citizen
Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes
When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn’t raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent “a liar.”. Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
Register Citizen
CT's gun laws are being challenged in court. Democrats are prepared to fight.
It was a threat many Connecticut Democrats and gun safety advocates anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s pistol permit law last month. Last week, the National Association for Gun Rights filed a series of lawsuits in federal appellate courts across the country, including in Connecticut, challenging the constitutionality of the bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines here and in several other states.
Register Citizen
Torrington teen publishes first novel, ‘Shattered’
TORRINGTON — In Tyler VanDeusen’s new book, “Shattered: Volume I,” the Earth has been decimated by a giant meteor and, in the aftermath, the remaining inhabitants must find a way to survive. “It was an idea I had, and I just started writing it,” said 13-year-old...
NewsTimes
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Register Citizen
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Register Citizen
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
Register Citizen
‘Cherished landmark’: State to assess dilapidated Chatfield Hollow covered bridge
KILLINGWORTH — The dilapidated covered bridge at Chatfield Hollow State Park, with its deteriorating roof, loose footboards and rotting, buckling floor boards, will be looked at closely to determine if it can be saved. With some 412 acres, Chatfield Hollow State Park is a popular destination for biking, hiking,...
