Rockstar Cheer Greenville closes indefinitely amid sexual abuse allegations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds local beef to its menu
ROEBUCK — Spartanburg School District Six is increasing the amount of quality food options for students by serving local, grass-fed beef in cafeterias. The school district has partnered with Walnut Grove Farm, located south of Spartanburg, to serve swangus beef in all its schools. The beef comes from swangus cattle which are a heritage crossbreed between the angus breed and the brown Swiss and braunvieh breeds. District Six officially began serving swangus beef in its schools at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
The Post and Courier
$27M Spartanburg affordable housing development seeks city approval
SPARTANBURG — A $27 million affordable housing development is being planned just outside the city limits by Spartanburg Housing. The project includes 24 buildings with a combined 196 units on 27 acres at 1304 Frey Springs Lane in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg Housing is scheduled to request approval from City Council on Sept. 12 to issue multifamily housing revenue bonds to finance the project.
The Post and Courier
Greenville's LTO Burgers & Bites reopens with less bar, more burger
GREENVILLE — When LTO Burgers first opened five years ago it was more dive bar than high-end burger place. Now the owners have renovated, reimagined and reopened the concept as LTO Burgers and Bites. The new version is meant to be brighter with more of a neighborhood feel, General Manager Aidan Sokol said.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County needs affordable housing. Developer tax breaks are on the table.
GREENVILLE — As rent and housing prices rise in a booming metro that hasn’t shown signs of slowing, affordable housing advocates say Greenville County needs as many as 20,000 new affordable places for people to live in the next decade. At the current pace, the county will fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Furman coach Corico Wright a member of the 'Clemson family'
CLEMSON — As a Clemson alum, Corico Wright usually gets a little amped when he thinks about “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.”. Wright was there, in those buses, as they circled Memorial Stadium and arrived at the venue’s famous hill. He was there, shoulder to shoulder with teammates, as they gathered around Howard’s Rock and looked out into a buzzing sea of orange in Death Valley.
The Post and Courier
Clemson QB Uiagalelei's growth among 5 takeaways from win over Furman
CLEMSON — Days before Clemson opened its season with Georgia Tech, players found a pair of Beats headphones by their lockers, with a message:. and channel your inner DJ — DJ" Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei gained a sponsor in Beats by Dre. But as part of the name,...
Comments / 0