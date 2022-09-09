Read full article on original website
First 'UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser'
Nonprofit organization UPward Design for Life Corp. (UDFL), whose mission is to restore hope by transforming empty spaces into homes, will host its first “UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the University of Buffalo Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St.
Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday
The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
Tourism economy is thriving in Niagara County, reaching $831 million in 2021
In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.
Niagara County Emergency Services encourage residents to download Prepare Niagara app as part of National Preparedness Month
With the month of September recognized as National Preparedness Month, Niagara County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Schultz is encouraging residents to have discussions in their households about preparing and responding to emergency situations, including downloading the county’s Prepare Niagara smartphone app. “National Preparedness Month is about raising awareness on...
Niagara County Department of Health offers free diabetes self-management workshop series
The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free diabetes self-management workshop series. The six-week session is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, at the North Tonawanda Public Library. Organizers said, “This program...
'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark
After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
ECHDC authorizes contracts intended to advance improvements on Buffalo's waterfront
Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvements will begin. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. met Monday and authorized several contracts designed to advance the Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects on Buffalo’s waterfront. “The Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects will encourage and support more...
2nd annual Zachtoberfest will raise awareness, funds & hope for those with OCD
The second annual Zachtoberfest will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. The event benefits TEMPO (Treatment for the Effective Management of Pediatric OCD) at Oishei Children’s Hospital Psychiatric Clinic. TEMPO provides treatment programs for the effective management of...
Erie County Department of Health to offer new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Says newly available vaccines protect against omicron variants, boost previous vaccination protection. On Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new coronavirus vaccine booster recommendations, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized updated, new booster formulas from both Pfizer and Moderna – “bivalent” vaccines.
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet
Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street with world-class musicians performing Sept. 16-17
Now in its 13th year, the annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street this weekend after a two-year interruption due to the coronavirus. Festival organizers said they are thrilled to bring the popular event back, noting the large draw of attendees from all over the country. “Typically,...
Upcoming autumn events at River Lea
An exhibit of vintage furs is in store for visitors to Grand Island Historical Society’s Sept. 18 open house at River Lea in Beaver Island State Park. Hours for the open house are 1-4 p.m. Costumed docents will be available to give visitors a tour of the historic farmhouse.
Modern English headlines next 'Spirit of the 80s' concert
The “Spirit of the 80s” is back at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Ontario House, aka “The Stone Jug,” 358 Main St., Youngstown. Tickets are $25 presale and online at Eventbrite.com, or $30 at the door. The yearly event is making up for lost...
Great Pumpkin Farm ushers in 27th annual Fall Festival
Special discounts for military, veterans, police and fire personnel this weekend. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kick-off its 27th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, with a special Armed Forces Weekend in collaboration with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. The regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, veterans, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNY Heroes representatives at the gate. These patrons will also be permitted to bring one guest for free.
LPD provides update to fatal motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road
At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension for a bicyclist down in the roadway. Preliminary investigations determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene heading south on Lewiston Road. Investigators on scene located several pieces...
