New Canaan, CT

Register Citizen

Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans

WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase

NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
DANBURY, CT
New Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections

GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools

FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case

STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to Stamford’s 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Finance,...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site

TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE

