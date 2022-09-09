Read full article on original website
In Greenwich, campaign season offers a taste of politics with annual GOP clambake, Democratic picnic
GREENWICH — As the fall campaign swings into full gear for the November elections, the local political parties in town are planning to offer voters and supporters a taste of the issues as well as some summer fare. The separate events, each featuring a full menu of food, will...
Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans
WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Greenwich Hospital says it ‘did a lot of work’ on latest cancer center plan, but neighbors still raise objections
GREENWICH — When it comes to another proposal for a new cancer care facility at Greenwich Hospital, its supporters and opponents are coming out in force. A new application to build a 55,700-square-foot structure near the main hospital campus underwent its first official review by the Planning & Zoning Commission last week, attracting numerous positive and negative remarks.
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
‘Cherished landmark’: State to assess dilapidated Chatfield Hollow covered bridge
KILLINGWORTH — The dilapidated covered bridge at Chatfield Hollow State Park, with its deteriorating roof, loose footboards and rotting, buckling floor boards, will be looked at closely to determine if it can be saved. With some 412 acres, Chatfield Hollow State Park is a popular destination for biking, hiking,...
Farmington family pursues lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools
FARMINGTON — The family of a local student has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for a lawsuit over alleged LGBTQ bullying in town schools. The student’s mother has launched a GoFundMe campaign, saying her child had faced “pervasive and severe” harassment, including alleged violence, while attending Irving A. Robbins Middle School. As of Saturday morning, the campaign raised more than $1,000 of its $10,000 goal to help pay for legal fees as the family pursues a lawsuit.
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
Former Stamford Democratic leader found guilty in vote fraud case
STAMFORD — A state Superior Court judge has found former Democratic City Committee chair John Mallozzi guilty of second-degree forgery and making false statements in absentee balloting. Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of each. All were tied to Stamford’s 2015 elections for spots on the Board of Finance,...
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
Actor Jenny Mollen, candid about her mental health struggles, to headline Darien’s Center for HOPE luncheon
DARIEN — Actor and best-selling author Jenny Mollen has used her struggle with mental health issues in her comedy and her writing. Now she’s bringing that same understanding wit to Darien. Mollen will be the keynote speaker at The Center for HOPE’s 40th anniversary annual luncheon on Sept....
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Pameacha Pond neighbors object to proposed park at Middletown’s wildlife ‘sanctuary’
MIDDLETOWN — Pameacha Pond-area residents, who oppose a proposal to remove the dam and transform the water and grounds into a park off Route 17, expressed myriad objections to the idea to the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Agency. The 19-acre, long and thin pond is used for fishing, and...
New Milford aims to replace one of worst bridges in Litchfield County. Why some are concerned
NEW MILFORD - Nearly a dozen residents raised concerns about road closures, safety and access to emergency services recently at the public information meeting for the proposed replacement of the Merryall Road bridge. With a rating of four out of 10, the Merryall Road bridge (located over the West Aspetuck...
