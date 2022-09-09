Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?
Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jazz master Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, the renowned jazz pianist who made a 1960s pop crossover that saw him become an unexpected hitmaker, died Monday. The Ramsey Lewis Trio recorded their jazz-inflected take live at the Washington night club Bohemian Caverns, after which the song broke into the Billboard top songs chart -- a rarity for jazz in a world whose airwaves were dominated by sugary pop, rock and R&B. They found similar success with two more singles, a funkified version of "Hang On Sloopy" by the McCoys, which also won a Grammy, and "A Hard Day's Night" from the Beatles.
Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died, age 87
CHICAGO (AP) — Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, whose music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career that began with the Ramsey Lewis Trio and made him one of the country’s most successful jazz musicians, has died. He was 87. Lewis is revered in jazz circles for 1960s hits like “The ‘In’ Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The trio’s first record in 1956 was “Ramsey Lewis and the Gentlemen of Swing.” Lewis died Monday in his sleep at his Chicago home, according to his son, Bobby Lewis. “He was just at peace,” Bobby Lewis told The Associated Press on Monday night. “Most people say when they met dad that he was a class act. He was that way even through his last breath.”
Comments / 0