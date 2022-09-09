Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnypapers.com
Tourism economy is thriving in Niagara County, reaching $831 million in 2021
In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.
wnypapers.com
ECHDC authorizes contracts intended to advance improvements on Buffalo's waterfront
Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvements will begin. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. met Monday and authorized several contracts designed to advance the Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects on Buffalo’s waterfront. “The Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects will encourage and support more...
wnypapers.com
Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday
The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
wnypapers.com
'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark
After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
wnypapers.com
First 'UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser'
Nonprofit organization UPward Design for Life Corp. (UDFL), whose mission is to restore hope by transforming empty spaces into homes, will host its first “UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the University of Buffalo Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Emergency Services encourage residents to download Prepare Niagara app as part of National Preparedness Month
With the month of September recognized as National Preparedness Month, Niagara County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Schultz is encouraging residents to have discussions in their households about preparing and responding to emergency situations, including downloading the county’s Prepare Niagara smartphone app. “National Preparedness Month is about raising awareness on...
wnypapers.com
Erie County Department of Health to offer new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Says newly available vaccines protect against omicron variants, boost previous vaccination protection. On Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new coronavirus vaccine booster recommendations, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized updated, new booster formulas from both Pfizer and Moderna – “bivalent” vaccines.
wnypapers.com
43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC
An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health reports rabid raccoon in Town of Royalton
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. Niagara County’s Department of Health was notified that a roadkill raccoon specimen submitted for rabies analysis for surveillance purposes was confirmed to be rabid. The animal was collected on Griswold Street, Town of Royalton, and reported positive for rabies on Sept. 8.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls receiving funding for SNUG street outreach programs to reduce gun violence
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $1 million in state funding has been awarded to two community-based organizations in Niagara Falls and Utica to establish SNUG Street Outreach programs. Secured by the governor in this year's state budget, the funding expands the program from 12 to 14 communities statewide. Hochul’s team said,...
wnypapers.com
'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet
Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
wnypapers.com
2nd annual Zachtoberfest will raise awareness, funds & hope for those with OCD
The second annual Zachtoberfest will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. The event benefits TEMPO (Treatment for the Effective Management of Pediatric OCD) at Oishei Children’s Hospital Psychiatric Clinic. TEMPO provides treatment programs for the effective management of...
wnypapers.com
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
wnypapers.com
Hochul signs legislation to support 9/11 victims, first responders, and their loved ones
Ahead of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation to provide support to 9/11 victims and survivors and their families. Her team said, “This support will help to remove barriers and delays from Victim Compensation Fund and workers' compensation claims. In addition, a highway will be designated to honor James Kennelly, a volunteer firefighter who assisted with search, rescue and recovery efforts.”
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health offers free diabetes self-management workshop series
The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free diabetes self-management workshop series. The six-week session is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, at the North Tonawanda Public Library. Organizers said, “This program...
wnypapers.com
NYS OASAS announces launch of new website to promote overdose prevention education
‘Project COPE’ website offers information and resources to educate on overdose prevention & harm reduction. √ Launch coincides with National Recovery Month Observance. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports announced the launch of the new “Project COPE” website, which promotes overdose prevention and harm reduction education in New York. The goal of this initiative is to empower people to learn how to prevent overdoses and save lives in their community. The website can be accessed by visiting https://oasas.ny.gov/projectcope.
wnypapers.com
Consumer alert: NYS DCP offers grandparents tips to avoid ever-evolving grandparent scam
Grandparent scam hallmarks: involvement of a family member, immediate need for money, and a request for secrecy. Submitted by the New York State Division of Consumer Protection. In recognition of Grandparents Day, the New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) calls attention to scams targeting grandparents....
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street with world-class musicians performing Sept. 16-17
Now in its 13th year, the annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street this weekend after a two-year interruption due to the coronavirus. Festival organizers said they are thrilled to bring the popular event back, noting the large draw of attendees from all over the country. “Typically,...
wnypapers.com
Upcoming autumn events at River Lea
An exhibit of vintage furs is in store for visitors to Grand Island Historical Society’s Sept. 18 open house at River Lea in Beaver Island State Park. Hours for the open house are 1-4 p.m. Costumed docents will be available to give visitors a tour of the historic farmhouse.
wnypapers.com
Modern English headlines next 'Spirit of the 80s' concert
The “Spirit of the 80s” is back at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Ontario House, aka “The Stone Jug,” 358 Main St., Youngstown. Tickets are $25 presale and online at Eventbrite.com, or $30 at the door. The yearly event is making up for lost...
