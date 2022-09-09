Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday
The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
wnypapers.com
'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark
After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
wnypapers.com
2nd annual Zachtoberfest will raise awareness, funds & hope for those with OCD
The second annual Zachtoberfest will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. The event benefits TEMPO (Treatment for the Effective Management of Pediatric OCD) at Oishei Children’s Hospital Psychiatric Clinic. TEMPO provides treatment programs for the effective management of...
wnypapers.com
First 'UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser'
Nonprofit organization UPward Design for Life Corp. (UDFL), whose mission is to restore hope by transforming empty spaces into homes, will host its first “UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the University of Buffalo Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Resource Council Of WNY is Hiring!
Not only is The Resource Council a place of resource but also of many opportunity! The Resource Council of WNY is now hiring for several positions to staff the new Buffalo United Resiliency Center located within their facility. If you are looking for a great opportunity with a great organization you should checkout the following positions and see what positions would be great for you!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo and Erie County Public Library offers free help for the new school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prices are rising on everything from gas to groceries, but one thing you don’t have to pay for is a library card. The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library offers a number of free programs to help out with the new school year.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street with world-class musicians performing Sept. 16-17
Now in its 13th year, the annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival returns to Old Falls Street this weekend after a two-year interruption due to the coronavirus. Festival organizers said they are thrilled to bring the popular event back, noting the large draw of attendees from all over the country. “Typically,...
wnypapers.com
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Candace's Road to Recovery continues in Cheektowaga
After suffering life-altering burns in May, Candace Czerniejewski is recovering and back in school. On Sunday, a community she loves deeply put on a music benefit for her.
Police Community Day
Buffalo Police are trying to do some good in one of the communities they serve this weekend. Officers from the B District, hosted a community day at the Pratt Willert Community Center.
wnypapers.com
'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet
Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
wnypapers.com
43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC
An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGRZ TV
Peach festival kicks off with Kate Welshofer as honorary Grand Parade Marshall
The Niagara County Peach Festival is back for its 64'th year this weekend in Lewiston. There are rides, games, food and their signature dish, the peach shortcake.
Fun Buffalo, ‘Mystery Dinner’ Night Is A Riot With Friends
I've been lucky enough to be friends with the same group of people nearly my whole life. Here is one of my favorite traditions we do and it's an easy, fun (and without a doubt entertaining) concept I figured, I'd share. It's the Buffalo Mystery Dinner and it's a great way to explore places in Western New York that you've never been to before.
Destructive Insect Has Been Found In Buffalo, New York
For months officials have been warning residents in Western New York about an invasive insect that could destroy area plants and trees and now those insects are here in Buffalo. The spotted lanternfly sucks the sap out of the vines and makes the vines less hardy for the winter so...
$1 Million Awarded To SNUG To Open 2 Outreach Programs In New York State
Two New York State cities will be getting SNUG outreach programs soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Friday, September 9, 2022, that $1 million in funding will go to establishing the new programs. The state will fund the SNUG outreach programs in Niagara Falls and Utica. Once established, the two new programs will bring the total SNUG chapters around the state to 14. SNUG is currently in Albany, Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Wyandanch, and Yonkers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puppy left for dead in Niagara Falls rescued by police
An animal cruelty investigation has been opened after a puppy was found left for dead near the Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard, the Niagara Falls Police Department (NFPD) said.
wnypapers.com
Great Pumpkin Farm ushers in 27th annual Fall Festival
Special discounts for military, veterans, police and fire personnel this weekend. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kick-off its 27th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, with a special Armed Forces Weekend in collaboration with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. The regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, veterans, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNY Heroes representatives at the gate. These patrons will also be permitted to bring one guest for free.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health offers free diabetes self-management workshop series
The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free diabetes self-management workshop series. The six-week session is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, at the North Tonawanda Public Library. Organizers said, “This program...
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
Comments / 1