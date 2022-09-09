Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travellemming.com
Is Seattle Safe in 2022? (Honest Info From a Local)
If you want to visit the Emerald City, asking yourself ‘is Seattle safe?’ is an important question. Between the pandemic, crime statistics, and media portrayals, there’s a lot of information to sift through to get to the truth about Seattle’s safety. This applies to both visitors and potential residents.
Brilliant sunsets a silver lining to smoky skies
SEATTLE — Western Washington can have some spectacular sunsets in the summer, but Sunday’s was especially a stunner. Part of the reason behind the vibrant red display was all the wildfire smoke that plagued western Washington over the weekend. When the sun set on Sunday, regular water clouds...
This Is Washington's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
10 Best Seattle Vacation Homes, Certified By Airbnb Plus
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You may know Seattle for many different things — lots of sports, the 1962 World’s Fair, or maybe even the Space Needle that the fair left behind. But Seattle has so much more to do! If you’re thinking of vacationing in the Emerald City, we’ve pulled together several lodging options for you that you’re going to love.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seaplanes are a Seattle icon. Their pilots are mystified by tragic crash
Last Sunday's fatal crash of a seaplane off Whidbey Island stunned and mystified the region's aviation community, for whom sturdy de Havilland floatplanes have been a routine yet thrilling part of life here. Seaplanes have been part of Seattle's fabric since Boeing's first plane took off from Lake Union in...
Tacoma Daily Index
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
KUOW
Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday
You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
RELATED PEOPLE
seattlemet.com
The Leaf Blower Ban Can't Come Soon Enough
I live on a block in Seattle that is decidedly more concrete jungle than lush canopy. Which is why it’s weird that, on many days, my alarm is not some medley of Apple chimes but the cacophonous drone of leaf blowers outside. I have rubbed my eyes and squinted...
livingsnoqualmie.com
All Aboard! Special Autumn Event Trains at the Northwest Railway Museum
Fall into the autumn season with a variety of fun train adventures at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie. First up, step back in time as you ride the rails aboard the Museum’s steam train powered by steam locomotive Northern Pacific 924 on the weekends of October 1-2 and November 5-6.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.388M Modern New Home in Bellevue Boasts Opulence & Sharp Designs
The Home in Bellevue was constructed with the highest quality designer finishes including oak floors and epicureans eat-in kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 235 140th Avenue NE, Bellevue, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,458 square feet of living spaces. Call Phillip T. Rodocker – John L. Scott, Inc – (Phone: (206) 914-7252) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bellevue.
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUOW
Seattle teachers strike hits day 5, but end may be in sight
Seattle kids will be out of school for a fifth day Tuesday amid an ongoing teacher strike, but the end may be in sight. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced on Monday afternoon that school is canceled for another day for all students. “While Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education...
MyNorthwest.com
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA
A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
KUOW
Less smoke soup in Seattle, but Bolt Creek fire remains unchanged from overnight
There was less smoke in the air on Sunday in Seattle than the night before, but that may be a matter of the wind, as the Bolt Creek fire an hour away remains active with no changes overnight. The air quality index in Seattle was 111, which is “unhealthy for...
thestand.org
Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday
As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
These Hot Tub Boats Are the Coziest Way To See the Seattle Skyline at Any Time of Year
When you think of Seattle, there’s a good chance that oysters, salmon fishing, rain, and a baseball team that never quite lives up to its potential come to mind. Now you can add “hot tub boats” to the list. Lake Union’s Hot Tub Boats experience combines the two most relaxing things you can imagine: a day on a boat, and a dip in a hot tub.
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
knkx.org
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
Poor air quality, hazy skies persist for much of western Washington
SEATTLE — When it comes to the weather this weekend, fire conditions and smoke remain the main concern for many. The National Weather Service has issued a “red flag warning” due to a combination of high temperatures and breezy and very dry conditions that can increase the risk of fire danger.
Comments / 0