RALEIGH, N.C. -- With two major commits already locked in for the 2023 class, NC State women's basketball is looking to add on with another Top-75 player in Laci Steele. The 5-foot-11 guard from Edmond (OK) Edmond North made her way back to Raleigh for her penultimate official visit this past weekend and came away impressed.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO