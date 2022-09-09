Read full article on original website
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
Fresno State's Tedford, Haener address loss to Oregon State
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford and quarterback Jake Haener react to their heartbreaking 35-32 loss to Oregon State.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2
College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Jimbo Fisher's contract, Texas A&M football's progress questioned by media after App State upset
"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to, and that's my fault," Fisher said, via GigEm247. "As the head football coach, that's your job to have your guys read the play and put them in position to make plays and let them do it. At the end of the day, that's on us. I thought our players, there was nobody tried to make a mistake today. Nobody was trying to do it on purpose."
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road win over Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.
Frost fired as Husker head coach
It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
Arkansas announces Jalen Catalon out for season with shoulder injury
Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is out for the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, head coach Sam Pittman said. Catalon did not take the field on Saturday for the Razorbacks’ 44-30 win over South Carolina. A four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class coming out of Mansfield...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
Texas A&M boosters aren't getting what they paid $100 million for
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed says Texas A&M boosters are not getting their money's worth after the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Top-50 2024 ATH Jonathan Paylor talks recruitment from NC State, UNC
The dynamic running back/wide receiver discusses which teams are prioritizing him during the open contact period.
Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier questioned after Florida Gators loss to Kentucky
Florida football will tumble several spots in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's home loss to Kentucky, which resulted in numerous questions surrounding coaching decisions from Billy Napier and the overall play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. One of college football's top players in Week 1, Richardson struggled in his second career home start, completing 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions while being held to four yards rushing.
No. 7 USC's physicality makes the biggest impression in 41-28 throttling of Stanford
At some point we may have to just start talking about the obvious with this No. 7 ranked USC football team. Currently, the Trojans are tied with Michigan and James Madison as the second-best scoring offense in ‘Murka at 53.5 points per game. The Trojans are also second in the country at 8.62 (!) yards per play after their 41-28 blowtorching of a crumbling Stanford program last Saturday. However, the biggest takeaway from my vantage point at Stanford Stadium was in how thoroughly the Trojans answered the biggest and most consistent challenge from their coaches since Lincoln Riley’s staff took over: ratchet up the physicality.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
Preps to Pros: Is Deion Sanders the perfect fit for the Nebraska job?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss if Deion Sanders is the right coach for the Nebraska head coaching job.
