There comes a turning point in who gets to set the next trends and dominate the front rows of New York Fashion Week. For decades, it was the esteemed editors of top fashion magazines. Eventually, top department store buyers and stylists joined them.With the acceleration of the internet came the birth of the fashion blogger, with top fashion bloggers, like Bryan Boy and Chiara Ferragni, joining the esteemed ranks of the fashion industry elite on the front rows of Fashion Week. The era of the blogger evolved into the era of the Instagram influencer as Instagram took over as a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO