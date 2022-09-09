Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event
Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work. Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline. The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come....
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism for becoming fast-fashion brand Boohoo's sustainability ambassador
As Boohoo's new sustainability ambassador, Kourtney Kardashian has co-designed a 46-piece collection of clothes set to debut at New York Fashion Week.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby
Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]
The gorgeous model steaming up Fashion Week is also a billionaire
We hope he gets signed by Fjord Models. Page Six hears that the new “it” boy of Fashion Week is, rather unfairly, both a drop-dead gorgeous model and a billionaire, by virtue of being an heir to Norway’s biggest salmon fortune. Sockeye spies tell us they spotted 29-year-old Gustav Magnar Witzoe — who has piercing blue eyes and blond lox — at a bash for Gigi Hadid’s new fashion line, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks on Tuesday, hanging out with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach. Apparently Witzoe, who we are hereby dubbing the Smoking Salmon, is worth a stunning $4...
Kourtney Kardashian Delivers Logomania Denim in Sharp Boots With Travis Barker for Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show
Kourtney Kardashian made a denim statement while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving in Brooklyn with husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner on Sunday night, Kardashian wore an ensemble from Hilfiger’s new collaboration with British designer Richard Quinn. Her outfit prominently featured a collared denim jumpsuit with a zip-up silhouette, covered in a mixed checkerboard print of Quinn’s signature rounded flowers and Hilfiger’s new “TH” monogram, created with artist Fergus Purcell. Completing the star’s ensemble were dark sunglasses and a studded top-handle shoulder bag, given a burst of...
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
Instagram and TikTok Go to War at New York Fashion Week
There comes a turning point in who gets to set the next trends and dominate the front rows of New York Fashion Week. For decades, it was the esteemed editors of top fashion magazines. Eventually, top department store buyers and stylists joined them.With the acceleration of the internet came the birth of the fashion blogger, with top fashion bloggers, like Bryan Boy and Chiara Ferragni, joining the esteemed ranks of the fashion industry elite on the front rows of Fashion Week. The era of the blogger evolved into the era of the Instagram influencer as Instagram took over as a...
Katie Holmes wows in a colorful dress at New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes looked the part at a New York Fashion Week event this Sunday. The actress and director wore a maroon dress that she paired with some stylish boots, making an impression at the star studded event. RELATED: Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III...
Why Reformation’s Staging a ‘No-Show’ Fashion Show
Reformation kicked off the fall season with its first-ever “no-show” digital fashion event. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles brand debuted its autumn 2022 line at an online-only virtual showcase streamed on its e-commerce site. Models in dresses, sweaters, separates and outerwear walked the runway in an empty L.A. warehouse for an audience watching from their digital devices. Reformation wanted to highlight new styles and material innovations without staging a full-scale runway show and the waste and carbon footprint it typically generates, Kathleen Talbot, the brand’s chief sustainability officer and vice president of operations, told Sourcing Journal. The brand recruited ‘90s-era supermodel and environmental...
Collina Strada Unveils Recyclable Footwear Collabs
NYFW's darling flower child Collina Strada kicked off the week with a golden hour show at the naval cemetery yard turned monarch preservation field in Brooklyn. Titled "GOT MILKWEED?", the runway was packed full of Collina regulars, including models Hari Nef, Fernando Casablanca, Ella Emhoff, Aaron Philip and Jazzelle Zanaughtti. Hillary Taymour, the creative director and designer of the brand, has cultivated a loving community and cast throughout the years.
Tapestry Sets Growth Targets, Taps Kim Kardashian
Tapestry is projecting a significant annual growth rate of 6 percent to 7 percent and $8 billion in sales by 2025 — and it’s hoping Kim Kardashian will help it reach those goals. The New York-based owner of the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands is holding an investor day on Friday morning before the opening of the stock market where it will lay out its targets for the next three years. At the event, the brand will also announce that Kardashian will become global ambassador of the Stuart Weitzman label. More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row...
Winnie Harlow is effortlessly chic in a belted grey blazer at the Fendi runway show during NYFW
She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion. And Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she attended the Fendi runway show during New York fashion week. The model, 28, wowed in a belted checked grey blazer worn over a mint green slip dress as she joined a host of names at the event, which was also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.
New York Men’s Day Brings Emerging Brands to the Forefront
New York Men’s Day helped kick off New York Fashion Week by providing a showcase for emerging menswear and gender-fluid brands — and drew a crowd eager to shake hands, hug and air kiss as the pandemic lessens its grip. The event, organized by Agentry PR, brought together an eclectic group of 11 brands that showcased everything from wrap skirts and neon puffer coats to embellished suits and updated sports apparel. Title sponsor Nobis, the Canadian outerwear label, was the only brand to show at both the morning and afternoon sessions. It was joined by A.Potts, Terry Singh, Amirok, Atelier Cillian,...
