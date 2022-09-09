NYC DOH: 16,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments open Friday

NYC to begin offering second dose vaccines for monkeypox 00:30

NEW YORK -- The New York City health department will make thousands of additional monkeypox vaccine appointments available starting Friday.

The health department says over 16,000 appointments will go online at 4 p.m. Friday for both first and second doses.

Anyone who received their first dose on or before July 23 can make an appointment to receive their second dose.

The first dose is available at all city-run monkeypox vaccination sites for walk-ins.

The city is also opening a new vaccination site in the Tremont section of the Bronx . The clinic, located at 1826 Arthur Ave., will be able to serve as many as 100 people at day.

According to the health department, more than 88,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated against monkeypox and cases have started to decline citywide. As of Monday, 3,260 cases have been reported in the city.

