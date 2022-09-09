ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sarah Ferguson remembers the Queen as ‘the most incredible mother-in-law’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdJI7_0hnwfzp300

Sarah Ferguson says she will miss Queen Elizabeth II, her former mother-in-law, “more than words can express.”

The Duchess of York — who was married to the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew — posted a statement on Twitter after news broke of the monarch’s passing at age 96 on Thursday.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years,” she wrote.

Fergie, as she is affectionally known, also revealed that she felt gratitude towards the Queen, especially after her divorce in 1996.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth,” she wrote. “To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fthdy_0hnwfzp300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK8jW_0hnwfzp300

“I will miss her more than words can express,” the duchess sorrowfully concluded.

Ferguson, 62, married the Queen’s second son in 1986 and they share two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Despite their split, the couple has remained close and until 2004, lived in the family’s home, Sunninghill Park in Berkshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocAEe_0hnwfzp300
Despite divorcing in 1996, Fergie has remained close to Prince Andrew.
Hindustan Times via Getty Images

She has also been a staunch defender of her ex-husband, who settled a lawsuit with Virginia Roberts Giuffre , after claims that she was forced to have sex with the Prince when she was 17 years old, by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

In an interview earlier this year , she described him as “such a kind, great man.”

Ferguson also described the happiest day in her life as her wedding day, “when I married the best man in the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Will Camilla Parker Bowles’ kids get titles now that she is queen consort?

Camilla Parker Bowles’ children will not get any royal titles — despite the fact their mother is now the queen consort, following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday at age 96. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, has two grown children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told Page Six: “Tom and Laura will remain exactly as they are, their names won’t change.” Asked if they will automatically get security from Scotland Yard royal protection officers, who look after senior members of the family, Little said: “If they haven’t needed security...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The changes King Charles III has in mind for the royal family

King Charles III may have extended a public olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but that doesn’t mean the new monarch will let the couple get away with whatever they want. In his first speech as King on Friday, he addressed the Commonwealth and indeed the world following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, one day before. Besides giving a moving tribute to her, Charles also named his son William as the new Prince of Wales and added: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” One...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meghan Markle snubbed by Queen mourner who ignored the duchess’ greeting

Not every royal fan was happy to meet Meghan Markle. On Saturday, Markle — who made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton — was captured by television cameras greeting people who had gathered to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. Despite many reaching out to her, a few made sure to let her know she wasn’t welcome. As the “Suits” actress, 41, walked down the line of people, two women refused to put out their hands for her and even smirked at each other when she walked past. A third even put on her sunglasses...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

King Charles III allegedly told Harry not to bring Meghan Markle to Balmoral

King Charles reportedly told Prince Harry that “it wasn’t right” for Meghan Markle to come to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth II was dying. Early Thursday, the Palace announced that doctors were “concerned” about the 96-year-old’s health and were putting her under “medical supervision.” In response, members of the royal family rushed to Scotland to be by the monarch’s bedside in her final moments. “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told The Sun. “It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Fergie
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Page Six

Prince Harry ‘saddened’ not to wear military uniform to Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry will be “saddened” if he cannot wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, royal sources tell Page Six exclusively. The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his military titles when he quit royal life in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. The rest of the men in his family will wear full uniform to the monarch’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 — apart from disgraced Prince Andrew, we have confirmed. However, the palace announced that Andrew — who was forced to quit public life in 2019 and paid out millions of dollars to...
POLITICS
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth’s iconic jewelry, crowns and tiaras — and who will inherit them

Whether it was one of her dazzling diamond tiaras or the simple pearl earrings she was almost always seen wearing, Queen Elizabeth II — who died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 — always made a regal style statement when it came to her jewelry. While some of the pieces that come to mind when remembering the late Queen are part of the Crown Jewels, she also owned an extraordinary private collection of gems — and her royal jewelry box is worth millions. In fact, one diamond piece — the Cullinan III and IV Brooch — is estimated at a whopping...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s awkward exchange with royal aides over flowers is caught on video

It was a floral fumble. Meghan Markle was caught in an awkward moment involving a bouquet of flowers while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II alongside her husband, Prince Harry, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. In a video captured by a mourner outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Markle was seen holding the bouquet when a royal aide approached her to ask whether he could take the flowers off her hands. Markle appeared to decline the offer and told the aide she was going to put them down herself before turning back to the crowd with the bundle still...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Louis had a sweet response after his parents filled him in on the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Royal author Robert Jobson took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal a tender moment that Louis’ mom, Kate Middleton, shared with children during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle. Middleton, along with her husband Prince William, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they inspected floral tributes and cards left outside Windsor Castle honoring the late monarch. “Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Mother In Law#Wedding#Elizabeth Ii#Princess Eugenie#Uk#Commonwealth#Hindustan Times#Getty Images She
Page Six

King Charles III and Camilla sit on their thrones after Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sat on their thrones at Westminster Hall in London for the first time on Monday. The new monarch, 73, addressed the 900 members of Parliament and the House of the Lords after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The representatives offered their condolences to Charles, who expressed how “deeply grateful” he was for their support. “As I stand before you here today I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions,” the king began his address. Charles...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The ‘behind-the-scenes drama’ that kept Meghan Markle from Balmoral after Queen’s death

Tensions were too high for Meghan Markle to join the royal family at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, insiders say. Members of the family, including Prince William, the new heir to the throne, dashed to the monarch’s bedside Thursday. But they were too late to say goodbye to the queen, who passed away at age 96. As Page Six reported, Markle was due to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the Scottish estate — but those plans were swiftly canceled. The Queen’s death came just days after Markle gave a bombshell interview to The Cut in which she said Harry had “lost” his father,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Harry mourns Queen Elizabeth’s death in statement: She is ‘sorely missed’

Prince Harry mourned Queen Elizabeth II with a touching statement after the monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. The Duke of Sussex, 37, shared a message to the late Queen on his and wife Meghan Markle’s Archewell website Monday, specifically signing it from himself alone. “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry began, calling the late sovereign a “globally admired and respected” leader with “unwavering grace.” He continued,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton seen for first time since Queen’s death after skipping goodbyes

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Middleton, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, was seen driving and looking rather somber while leaving Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon. The mom of three, 40, wore large black sunglasses, dangle pearl earrings, a black mock turtleneck and had her hair back in a tight ponytail as she looked straight ahead at the road. Middleton did not join her husband, Prince William, also 40, when he rushed to Balmoral Castle, Scotland to be by the Queen’s side on Thursday....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Prince William criticized for cavalier treatment of Kate, while Harry is praised

Prince William is being slammed on social media for his treatment of Kate Middleton during their royal walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday. Royal fans were left surprised and thrilled over the weekend when the “Fab Four” reunited outside Windsor Castle. The family members greeted well-wishers and admired floral tributes and cards left to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 on Thursday. When the two couples left and got in the same car, social media users were left agog at the brothers’ distinctly different behavior. As they prepared to depart, Harry, 37, gallantly opened the door for his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Princess Anne curtsies to late mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Princess Anne made a heartfelt gesture to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday. The royal, 72, was spotted curtsying in front of her mom’s coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it was being taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Anne, who is the only daughter of the late Queen, has been visibly heartbroken in the days since her mother’s death at the age of 96. The grandmother-of-five looked tearful as she spent time with other royal family members – including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and husband Timothy Laurence – reading tributes...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Prince Harry didn’t travel to Balmoral with royal family

Prince Harry sadly did not make it to Scotland in time to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in person before she died on Thursday. While others arrived around 4 p.m., Harry did not touch down until just before 8 p.m. — almost an hour and a half after Buckingham Palace announced his grandmother’s death. “Absolutely no decision was taken to exclude [Harry],” one source told Page Six, amid reports claiming the royal, 37, was denied a seat on the plane carrying members of the royal family. The source added that Harry’s father – now King Charles III – had already asked him and Prince...
TRAVEL
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will live with Prince Andrew and Fergie

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis will have a new home with the Duke and Duchess of York. The late monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96, leaves behind four dogs, including two corgis, one dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel called Lissy. Queen Elizabeth is believed to have “bonded” with ex-daughter-in-law Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson on dog walks over the years, The Telegraph reports. Last March, Prince Andrew gave his mother two puppies, Muick and Fergus, in an attempt to cheer her up after her husband, Prince Philip, was in the hospital. He died a month later at the age of...
ANIMALS
Page Six

Prince William releases heartfelt statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Prince William and Kate Middleton said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II after the monarch of 70 years died on Thursday, Sept. 8. She was 96. “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” William said in a statement released via Twitter Saturday. “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Camilla wears symbolic brooch to honor Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

The ties that bind. Camilla Parker Bowles is making a statement with her first outfit as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Bowles walked through the doors of Buckingham Palace for the first time with husband King Charles III wearing all black to mark the mourning period, but added a symbolic accessory. Bowles wore a diamond-covered brooch in the shape of a knot, a style she’s been spotted in several times before — including for Commonwealth Day in 2020 and during Christmas Day church service in 2019. While there could be many meanings behind the style, it’s thought to represent...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions

Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96. One well-placed palace source said: “The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately.  “The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked distraught as...
U.K.
Page Six

Prince Harry says ‘it’s a lonely place’ at Windsor without Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry told a crowd of fans that Windsor Castle was “a lonely place” without his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ll. The Duke of Sussex traveled to Windsor Castle from Balmoral early Friday morning, where he greeted local residents lining the streets in honor of the long-reigning monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96. “[It’s] a lonely place up there now without her,” Harry, 37, told mourners, per The Sun. “Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.” The British royal was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, along with his brother, Prince William, and his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy