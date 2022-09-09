ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

WNDU

South Bend man arrested in Cass County stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Two arrested after leading South Bend Police on separate chases

South Bend Police arrested two people overnight after two separate pursuits within an hour of each other. The first pursuit happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction by the Cooper Bridge. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Wrong-way driver arrested following pursuit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to the South Bend Police Department. Trevonn Austin, 28, was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Felon in possession of a firearm.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s southeast side. South Bend Police responded to the 300 block of E. Indiana Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reported domestic violence. Responding officers were told that a man inside the home harmed a woman who was also in the home.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Man in custody after attempted murder in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — A man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to murder someone in Edwardsburg over the weekend. The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police were called to Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park to investigate a stabbing on Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. Police say they found a...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing

Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
WESTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. John Fountain is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Intimidation. Allen Johnson is wanted for Violation...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
NILES, MI

