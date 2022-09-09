WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.

WESTVILLE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO