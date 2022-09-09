Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend man arrested in Cass County stabbing
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
22 WSBT
Two arrested after leading South Bend Police on separate chases
South Bend Police arrested two people overnight after two separate pursuits within an hour of each other. The first pursuit happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction by the Cooper Bridge. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man, 31, arrested after woman, child were injured during domestic argument
A Goshen man faces several charged including domestic battery in the presence of a minor after a woman and a young girl were hurt during an argument. Police were called late Friday night to the 200 block of Winchester Trails on the report of a domestic situation. The 28-year-old woman...
abc57.com
Wrong-way driver arrested following pursuit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A wrong-way driver was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to the South Bend Police Department. Trevonn Austin, 28, was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Felon in possession of a firearm.
WNDU
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s southeast side. South Bend Police responded to the 300 block of E. Indiana Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reported domestic violence. Responding officers were told that a man inside the home harmed a woman who was also in the home.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police take male into custody after standoff on E. Indiana Ave.
A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s southeast side. Just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, South Bend Police responded to the 300 block of E. Indiana Avenue to investigate reported domestic violence. Responding officers were told that a...
22 WSBT
Man in custody after attempted murder in Edwardsburg
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — A man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to murder someone in Edwardsburg over the weekend. The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police were called to Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park to investigate a stabbing on Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. Police say they found a...
WANE-TV
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
abc57.com
Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing
Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
Man stabbed multiple times at mobile home park near Indiana border
NILES, MI – A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday at a mobile home park near the Michigan-Indiana border. Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick said the 63-year-old Edwardsburg man who was stabbed was stabilized before he was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. John Fountain is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Intimidation. Allen Johnson is wanted for Violation...
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
Kokomo police said the suspect burglarized Doc's Pool and Spas over Labor Day weekend.
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
WNDU
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
