WKYT 27
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
WKYT 27
Mayoral candidates respond to violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The candidates for Lexington mayor are sounding off again about the recent violence in the city. Councilman David Kloiber is running against Mayor Linda Gorton. He was on Facebook Sunday morning, addressing the shootings. Both were also at a mayoral forum Monday morning about tourism in...
spectrumnews1.com
Miss Ruby celebrates 56 years at Stonewall Elementary School
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A cafeteria worker is starting her 56th year at an elementary school in Fayette County. For 56 years, Ruby Allnutt has worked at Stonewall Elementary School. “Some have grown up and have kids and come to eat with them. They can’t believe I’m still here,” Allnutt...
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
Kentucky Kernel
OVERWHELMED: Not a lot of space in K-Lot
University of Kentucky’s Kroger parking lot, K-Lot, has become crowded as the largest incoming class in university history fills the campus. Students who hold the periphery permit struggle to find parking with the given parking locations. Parking lot attendants wore neon hazard vests and patrolled the area during the...
WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
clayconews.com
Election Integrity Issues highlighted in Kentucky as Missing Seals uncovered says Jessica Neal, GOP Primary Candidate for State Senator who paid $57,368.00 for Ballot Recount in the Counties of Campbell, Bracken, Pendleton and a Portion of Kenton County
NEWPORT, KY - On Friday, August 26, Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla found the integrity of the ballots was “satisfactorily shown” in the recount for the Kentucky State Senate District 24 race, and chose to certify the results for the May 17, 2022 primary election. This...
WKYT 27
One Lexington director discusses violent weekend, various causes of gun violence in the city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - West New Circle Road, Short and Mill Streets, West Sixth Street and Joey Way. Nine more people shot - and two in critical condition - all within a span of six hours. “We’ve never seen this level of gun violence in Lexington ever, so there’s no...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate property damage on State St. following UK win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the property damage and criminal mischief that followed UK football’s win over Florida on Saturday. Officers responded to the State Street and Crescent Avenue area after large crowds began forming in the streets after the win. Investigators say a fire was started in the roadway, and a vehicle was overturned before officers arrived.
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
WKYT 27
Gorton, Kloiber have heated exchange over gun violence during council meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington organization has been pushing Mayor Linda Gorton to implement a group violence intervention program (GVI). Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers have both continuously argued against implementing GVI. Thursday night, it was brought up again in the urban county council meeting. It...
WKYT 27
Lexington designer busy planning out the look of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is a proud partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this year’s Dream Home giveaway. The home being built in the Homeplace subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg is nearing completion. Lexington designer and owner of Dogwood Home Furnishings Tambra Woods has been tasked with staging the new construction to look like your dream home. Woods says partnering with St. Jude is a win for everyone.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
WKYT 27
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
agdaily.com
14-year-old Kentuckian battles back from injury to show reserve champion steer
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In late February, Addison “Addy” Arnett was preparing for a cattle show. The 14-year-old 4-H member was helping her dad and brother load cattle panels, or metal sections of temporary fencing, into a trailer on the family farm in Montgomery County. When Addy grabbed...
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
foxlexington.com
Ravenna Railroad Festival set for this weekend
REVENNA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Train enthusiasts and fun-seekers alike are in store for a weekend of entertainment in Ravenna as the town celebrates its annual railroad festival. “Without this railyard, the city of Ravenna wouldn’t exist,” festival organizer Cassie Bottorff told FOX 56. It’s the home...
Eastern Progress
EKU continues to works toward sustainability
After two years of being vacant, EKU’s Office of Sustainability has hired Rachelanne Knoll as sustainability manager. Knoll, who was hired in January of this year, hopes to revamp EKU’s sustainability efforts. Founded in 2016, the Office of Sustainability was created to implement the climate action plan, the...
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
