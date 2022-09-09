Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Flood Watch In Affect Monday Afternoon
It covers Frederick & Washington Counties. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM. * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE…Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and the. Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, including the following areas:
Tornado Warning Issued In Charles County
Extreme weather could be coming to parts of Maryland and Virginia as the region braces for storms and a potential tornado. Heavy rains are expected to fall across the region, with thunderstorms rolling in that are capable of producing a tornado in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
Riverboat on the Potomac Begins Sports Wagering Operations
(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) issued a sports wagering license to Riverboat on the Potomac. The sports wagering, off-track betting, restaurant, and events venue is located on Maryland waters of the Potomac River in Charles County. It is accessed by land from Colonial Beach, Va. On August 16 and 18, […]
WTOP
Archery program to control deer population begins in Fairfax Co.
Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population. The county says the program...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces More Than $13 Million in Highway Safety Grants, Including Over $150,000 to the Montgomery County Police Department
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced more than $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The state funds were disbursed at the start of the fiscal year, and the federal funds will be distributed October 1 by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office. In all, more than 90 organizations, agencies, and programs will receive funds.
bethesdamagazine.com
Residents call for more safety measures along Old Georgetown Road
Before more than 50 people — residents, elected officials, and planning and transportation experts — walked a nearly milelong stretch of Old Georgetown Road on Friday morning, Carlos Alvarenga took a moment to address the crowd. Alvarenga’s 18-year-old son, Enzo, was killed along that part of Old Georgetown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
WTOP
Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington
Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
bethesdamagazine.com
Moore urges Montgomery County Democrats to take November election seriously
On a typical weekday morning, Zinnia — a restaurant and cafe on a corner of Colesville Road less than a mile from downtown Silver Spring — wouldn’t open until 8 a.m. But on Monday, more than 75 people were packed into the lower-level dining room of the establishment by 7:30 a.m., including scores of local Democrats: elected officials, candidates that had won their primary elections, and those who had been unsuccessful.
WTOP
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.
A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
Comments / 1