spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua’s Eastside Grill and Pub rebuilt by hand after fire
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Running the kitchen is a dream come true for Eastside Grill and Pub’s head chef Joe Herrera. “I’ve been working towards this ever since I started cooking 11 or 12 years ago,” Herrera said. But how many chefs can say they...
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government
Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
13 WHAM
Logistical challenges getting Elton John on stage cause massive backup for concertgoers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Many concertgoers say the Elton John concert was a night they’ll never forget. For some, that’s because of the incredible performance that the 75-year-old put on during his final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”. For others, the most prominent memory will be getting...
Friends, family gather to remember 2 Oswego teens electrocuted after car crash
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
iheartoswego.com
Donkey in Town of Albion Died from EEEV
The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from EEEV. The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses, they cannot transmit EEEV to a person; however,...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paralyzed in an accident, Josh Virgil now opens doors for others
A simple smile is what you’ll find when standing on the sidelines next to Fabius-Pompey assistant soccer coach Josh Virgil. “I absolutely love it," Virgil said of coaching. "It’s always been something I love to do.”. Coaching brings him a sense of peace. It’s his way of helping...
Owner of beloved Liverpool restaurant The Retreat dies at 78
Liverpool, N.Y. — The owner of three popular Liverpool restaurants died Wednesday after battling a long illness. John Gormel, best known as the owner of The Retreat in Liverpool, died at the age of 78, according to his obituary. He owned The Retreat for 50 years, his wife Linda...
What’s Going Around: September 12, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
cnycentral.com
New COVID boosters not tested on humans but deemed safe
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The first day of fall is next week, and there is a push to get people protected against COVID-19. Health officials are urging you to get the new booster shot which is now available to protect against the highly-contagious omicron sub-variant. Health officials are urging people...
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
How a trip to feed chickens in Cleveland earned a Syracuse homebody a surprise $1 million (well, maybe)
It has been said that a photo is worth a thousand words. That might be true, but the above photo, which appeared in the Syracuse Sunday Herald on June 4, 1922, might have been worth $1 million dollars to its subject, Charles Prosser.
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
