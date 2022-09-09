Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Show Their Flexibility During Stretching Session
During their time away from WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi made an appearance together for a stretching session with personal coach Wade Bryant. On his social media accounts, Bryant shared a video of the session. You can check out the videos below as well as several photos and screencaps from...
411mania.com
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
411mania.com
Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (aka Ken Kennedy) discussed how he was originally planned to be revealed as Vince McMahon’s biological, illegitimate son in 2008. Instead, the identity was revealed to be Hornswoggle. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Wrestling Fans Troll Mindy’s Bakery In Chicago With Reviews Mentioning AEW or CM Punk
Following AEW All Out last week, Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago got some unexpected publicity when CM Punk ate a muffin from there during his infamous media scrum. He plugged them by name, noting they were closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, in between burying Scott Colton and taking shots at the AEW EVPs and Hangman Page. Now, Fightful reports that wrestling fans have been trolling the bakery’s Google page with reviews that mention Punk and AEW. You can find examples below:
411mania.com
Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!
-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
411mania.com
Madusa Will Release Autobiography The Woman Who Would Be King In April 2023
ECW Press has announced that they will release the autobiography of Debra ‘Madusa’ Miceli on April 1, 2023. The book is called The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story. It was written by Miceli along with Slam Wrestling’s Greg Oliver and will be available in hardcover. There is also a foreword by Paul Heyman. The synopsis reads:
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
411mania.com
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
411mania.com
NXT Taping Next Week’s Episode On Wednesday
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will not be live, as they will be taping the episode this week according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s 2.0 anniversary episode of NXT will air live, and the September 20th episode will then be taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: John Cena Looks Rather Different These Days
There goes a classic. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history but only a handful have become the face of the company. That status takes a special level of impact and skill and there have been stretches without someone really filling in that spot. Part of the package that gets someone into that spot is the look, and now one of the biggest names in WWE history has changed up his look.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.
