Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Couple brings historic home back to life
Tom and Victoria Mitoraj admired the I.C. Fowler House for years before buying the historic Spencer Street home in Bristol, Virginia. The married couple lives in Benham, Virginia, but drove past the Fowler property, for years and watched the restoration process on the 1867 house, named for a longtime Bristol newspaper editor.
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Chilhowie store owner turns old pieces of furniture into works of art
CHILHOWIE, Va. --- A Washington County woman is on a mission to help save the environment a little bit at a time by restoring furniture that is destined for the landfill. Kellie Monk flips discarded furniture, taking what people no longer want and transforming it into objects of beauty. Her...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon's Jessee 2nd in Salem
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee continued her stellar cross country season by finishing as runner-up at the Knights Crossings meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia. Jessee crossed the finish line of the 5K in 18:13.9 in the girls Red Division, a field that featured 299 runners. Zoie...
heraldcourier.com
Construction projects at local high schools underway
Washington County School Board members reviewed construction updates at two high schools during Monday’s meeting. New entrances and other updates are coming to John S. Battle High School and Abingdon High School this school year. Construction at Battle, near Bristol, is moving fast, Chad Wallace, the school system’s director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Rosanne Cash sings final note in successful Rhythm & Roots festival
As the Highlands Choir completed the final strains of "Will the Circle be Unbroken" to the delight of a massive crowd, CSX 4200 sounded its warning as it approached the State Street intersection Sunday afternoon - to the delight of a packed crowd. The spirit of Johnny Cash was surely...
heraldcourier.com
Dallas Moore rocks the Piedmont Stage during second day of Rhythm & Roots
When Saturday morning dawned, banks of clouds filled with rain made their presence known throughout downtown Bristol. None of which deterred those who attended Saturday’s Rhythm & Roots festival. Indeed, day two of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion proved quite soggy. Particularly during its opening early afternoon...
heraldcourier.com
BTCS director: Stone Castle needs work
The Stone Castle at Bristol Tennessee High School needs work, according to director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Dr. Annette Tudor. During last week’s Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting, Tudor addressed plans to renovate the visitors side of the historic stadium after being asked by a member of council if rumors of a renovation were true. Tudor stated the school system has a phase two preliminary design to address an Office of Civil Rights (OCR) complaint over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Good tunes from Miko Marks chase the rain away
Miko Marks made short work of any drizzle that dared linger in downtown Bristol Saturday with her electric smile and soaring vocals that likely raised the roof on the Piedmont stage. In her first - but likely not last - visit to Bristol's Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Marks and her...
heraldcourier.com
Music will occur but children's day, yoga rained out
The 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will roll on today rain or shine, but morning activities including children's day and yoga at Cumberland Square Park were cancelled. Festival gates are now open with music scheduled to begin between 12-1 p.m. at many stages. Festival officials urge fans to download...
YOGA・
heraldcourier.com
THS tops West Ridge in volleyball
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High hosted West Ridge in a non-conference volleyball match Monday at Viking Hall, but you might’ve thought a league title was at stake. Determined to avenge a 3-0 whipping at West Ridge last year, the Vikings outlasted the Wolves for an especially gratifying 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9).
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Penn, Wasps sting Bluefield 41-33
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Emory & Henry (1-1) avenged last year’s 46-45 loss when the Wasps led 38-17 after three quarters and then let it get away. Short threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of seven yards to Abingdon graduate River Carter and 19 yards to Jermawn Ford. Grayson Overstreet ran for 127 yards and a touchdown. Trace Butcher also made a pair of 42-yard fourth quarter field goals.
heraldcourier.com
Lee bolsters investigative efforts with public service journalism team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Bristol Herald Courier, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
heraldcourier.com
PLAYL | However you want to say it, a miracle is a miracle
It was prayer request and announcement time at our church in Mountain City. Our dear friend, Pastor Russ Lievers, was in a rehab hospital in Kentucky so I asked the church to pray for him. Russ is pastor of First Southern Baptist Church in Clarksville, Indiana. He lost his precious wife Karen to COVID more than a year ago. Karen was a young teenager when Sammie and I went, as seminarians, to pastor a church in rural Kentucky many years ago.
heraldcourier.com
Emory & Henry looking to ‘finish’ games this season
That is the theme for the 2022 version of the Emory & Henry Wasps. It didn’t start well last week in a season-opening 27-20 loss to Concord in which special teams and red zone issues prevented the Wasps from claiming victory. “There were some bright spots. We kept the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Prep Football: Poku power carries Virginia High past Patrick Henry in 35-8 triumph
EMORY, Va. – There’s nothing like a friendly, yet productive gridiron competition between brothers. While Virginia High wideout Patrick Poku was busy running a first-half fly pattern to paydirt, defensive back Prince Poku supplied some defensive scoring late – scooping up a fumble before racing 37 yards for the final points during the Bearcats convincing 35-8 victory against host Patrick Henry inside Rebel Stadium Friday night.
heraldcourier.com
Late field goal sends The Citadel past ETSU
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley’s 56-yard punt. Logan Billings had...
Comments / 0