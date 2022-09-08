ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theunderdogtribune.com

WATCH: Mississippi State football picks off Arizona QB in bizarre play

We all kind of expected the Mississippi State football game against the Arizona Wildcats to get weird. It got weird in a hurry and in a way that is stressful and delightful all at the same time. Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura is quickly proving to be a fascinating player to watch.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona football falls to Mississippi State in their home opener

The Arizona football team took on Mississippi State in their home opener on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. Mississippi State took home the victory by a score of 39-17 while the Wildcats still haven’t beaten an SEC team in football since the win over Auburn in 1976.
TUCSON, AZ
theunderdogtribune.com

5 thoughts after Mississippi State football beats Arizona Wildcats

Well, that Mississippi State football game was bizarre, exhausting, and chaotic. The Mississippi State Bulldogs took a trip all the way out to Tucson and will be headed back to Starkville with a 39- 17 win over the Arizona Wildcats. And because of the nature of this nonsensical game, we’ve got a ton to talk about with the Bulldogs’ win.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

First Bear Down Friday of the Arizona football season

Bear Down Fridays are back at the University of Arizona campus every Friday before a home football game. The Wildcats get ready to play Mississippi State University at home in week two of college football on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss to Mississippi State

Arizona dropped its home opener to Mississippi State on Saturday night, falling 39-17 to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats turned it over three times but also forced three takeaways, while they were limited in the run game and struggled to take advantage of most of their trips into MSU territory.
STARKVILLE, MS
forwhomthecowbelltolls.com

4 ways to prepare for Mississippi State football vs. Arizona Wildcats

Are you ready for the second Mississippi State football game of the season? This week, the Bulldogs are facing off against the Arizona Wildcats in what should be a pretty interesting contest. Arizona has heavily overhauled its roster and the Wildcats could be pretty interesting to keep up with this...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

A long list of local spots that offer student discounts

We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times

The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods

A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ

