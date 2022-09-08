Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arizona Football
Keep up here as Mississippi State takes on the Arizona Wildcats in late-night action.
The Arizona ‘build’ still has a long way to go after its 39-17 loss to MSU
The Arizona football team stepped in class on Saturday night, and it was very apparent it couldn’t handle the climb. What else can be said for a program that continues to use the word “building” as it moves forward. It’s likely “building” will be the buzzword for 2022.
WATCH: Mississippi State football picks off Arizona QB in bizarre play
We all kind of expected the Mississippi State football game against the Arizona Wildcats to get weird. It got weird in a hurry and in a way that is stressful and delightful all at the same time. Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura is quickly proving to be a fascinating player to watch.
Arizona football falls to Mississippi State in their home opener
The Arizona football team took on Mississippi State in their home opener on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. Mississippi State took home the victory by a score of 39-17 while the Wildcats still haven’t beaten an SEC team in football since the win over Auburn in 1976.
5 thoughts after Mississippi State football beats Arizona Wildcats
Well, that Mississippi State football game was bizarre, exhausting, and chaotic. The Mississippi State Bulldogs took a trip all the way out to Tucson and will be headed back to Starkville with a 39- 17 win over the Arizona Wildcats. And because of the nature of this nonsensical game, we’ve got a ton to talk about with the Bulldogs’ win.
First Bear Down Friday of the Arizona football season
Bear Down Fridays are back at the University of Arizona campus every Friday before a home football game. The Wildcats get ready to play Mississippi State University at home in week two of college football on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss to Mississippi State
Arizona dropped its home opener to Mississippi State on Saturday night, falling 39-17 to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats turned it over three times but also forced three takeaways, while they were limited in the run game and struggled to take advantage of most of their trips into MSU territory.
Arizona football's Jacob Cowing balancing life as student-athlete and dad
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona junior and Maricopa native Jacob Cowing put the nation on notice last weekend in San Diego when he became the first wide receiver to score three touchdowns in a Power 5 conference debut since Michael Crabtree did it back in 2007. Cowing's motivation...
4 ways to prepare for Mississippi State football vs. Arizona Wildcats
Are you ready for the second Mississippi State football game of the season? This week, the Bulldogs are facing off against the Arizona Wildcats in what should be a pretty interesting contest. Arizona has heavily overhauled its roster and the Wildcats could be pretty interesting to keep up with this...
