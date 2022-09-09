Well the governor was more worried about firing troopers not getting the vaccine than drunk drivers killing others. Get a clue
People's patience around here is definitely shorter than I recall it being in years past. Just last night, I was driving 5 over posted legal on 405 and had numerous people tailgating, flashing high beams and even pacing me for a short time. There were 2 or 3 other lanes they could have used but chose to drive aggressively because I didn't get out of their way. Instead of feeding into their unsafe and illegal activity, I chose to practice what my wife has deemed passive aggressive driving by continuing on my drive without reacting. After each one finished their temper tantrum, they passed me and went on about their evening.
here's another reason: there's no teeth in the laws here. I got hit by a drunk driver and there was no room in the jail on labor day weekend so they put him up in a hotel for 3 days! So many people are just told 'dont do that' and never get jail time. stricter consequences = less crime.
