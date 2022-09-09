Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Kings County observes anniversary of 9/11
Kings County recognized the sacrifices made during the days during 9/11 and the days after at the Civic Auditorium on Sunday. The Veterans building flew both the American and POW flags at half mast on Sunday. Next door, at the Civic, the New Testament Baptist Church held its annual Protect and Serve program to honor Kings County's law enforcement and safety officials.
Locals to bring something new to Tulare County Fair
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests from September 14 to 18 – and those attendees will have a brand new attraction to experience. The Central Valley Makers Market is being introduced this year and will focus on products crafted, created, and grown by Tulare […]
Tulare County firefighters help deliver baby at fire station
HEROES: They're called first responders for a reason. Tulare County firefighters jumped into action to help deliver a baby.
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic marches to Visalia
VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is rolling out to Visalia. A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
Ex-California principal facing 'willful cruelty' charge for shoving a 9-year-old special needs student was hired— then suspended —by another school district, reports say
Officials announced that Brian Vollhardt is facing willful cruelty to a minor charge, prompting his new employer to place him on administrative leave.
KMJ
Fresno Fire And Local First Responders Honor Firefighters Lost In The 9/11 Attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
thesungazette.com
Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
sjvsun.com
Drinks on the Table? New Table Mountain casino opens the door for booze
Table Mountain Casino and Resort, long the lone dry tribal casino in Central California, may soon be serving up cocktails and other alcohol. The Fresno Business Journal reports Monday that the casino began the process of transferring a liquor license from now-closed River Park-based Yoshino Japanese Restaurant in late July, the day after it opened its new casino resort.
WATCH: Video of ‘disturbing event’ between Fresno elementary school principal, student
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video of an altercation between a Fresno Unified principal and a student in what Fresno Unified officials called a disturbing event and graphic, potentially triggering footage was released Thursday. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School, Brian Vollhardt, joined a small group of students […]
This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
Firefighters help deliver baby at Terra Bella Fire Station
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped a mother deliver a baby at a fire station in Tulare County on Sunday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said a woman in labor walked into the fire station in Terra Bella and asked firefighters for help. Fire Lieutenant Muirhead and Firefighter […]
Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
KMPH.com
Scammers steal $34,000 from Tulare woman's Wells Fargo bank account
Tulare, Calif. — Scammers continue to target Wells Fargo customers. One customer says she got scammed more than $34,000 from her bank account on Wednesday. When she dialed Well Fargo's fraud department, she says they told her there was nothing they could do for her. FOX26 News reached out...
L.A. Weekly
Suzanne Hood Dead after Multi-Vehicle Collision on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Female Driver Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Peach Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of Peach and McKinley Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and found severely damaged in the area.
thesungazette.com
Weyrauch snags seat on Porterville’s council
Donald Weyrauch was sworn into the Porterville city council on Aug. 6 in light of Monte Reyes’s resignation, whose term was originally supposed to expire in Nov. 2024. Reyes resigned from council on July 19. Weyrauch will now be serving on the council until November of 2024 for district four.
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
kingsriverlife.com
Feral Paws Rescue: Shades of Gray
Feral Paws Rescue Group in Fresno shares with us some of their animal rescue adventures every month. Check out KRL’s article about Feral Paws to learn more about them and check out their website. Feral Paws Rescue has always been committed to save those kitties who are special, who...
