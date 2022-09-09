Read full article on original website
qrockonline.com
Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock
A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
wcsjnews.com
Diamond Man Sentenced on Aggravated DUI & Drug Possession Charges in Grundy Co.
A-38-year-old Diamond man was sentenced in Grundy County on August 30th. Evan Eskridge pled guilty to Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and to the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class four felony. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department arrested Eskridge for DUI after a traffic stop was conducted...
walls102.com
Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight
DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Lisle, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene in west suburban Lisle, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with kidnapping attempt after his ex recognizes him on TV news, prosecutors say
A man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after his ex-girlfriend recognized him in surveillance footage of the crime that Chicago police released to the public last week, officials said Monday. At around noon last Thursday, September 8, a woman and her 5-year-old daughter were walking home from running errands in...
cwbchicago.com
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
Dakotah Earley back home after 4 months in hospital following Lincoln Park shooting
CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley is back home after spending four months in the hospital from being shot at close range during an armed robbery on May 6 in Lincoln Park. Earley, 23, was shot near Webster and Wayne Avenue when a man, stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his cell […]
cwbchicago.com
#36: Driver exchanged shots with gunman in another car while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who was convicted of exchanging shots in a rolling gunbattle in 2019 was once again engaged in a shootout while traveling in a car in Chicago this week. Naheem King, 22, was himself shot during the incident while having a hand bandaged from a previous gunshot wound and while on bail for a felony, officials said.
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Cicero
A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Esteban Basaldua admitted to the crime several times, police said, and his relationship with Duarte had a history of domestic violence.
Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train
Chicago police released photos of suspects in an armed robbery that happened on a CTA train.
iheart.com
Homewood Police Release Photos in Murder
Homewood police Monday released photos of the killer and getaway car used in connection with the killing of a man at a bank ATM. The victim, 35-year old Justin Hendrix, was gunned down outside a Wells Fargo branch on West Valley Ave. on Sunday. The brazen killing was committed in the middle of the day, directly across the street from police headquarters. The killer may be traveling in a black 2013 Volvo SUV. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homewood police.
cwbchicago.com
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police
CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Possessing Fentanyl & Crack Cocaine
A 49-year-old Morris man was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit in the 1200 block of North Division Street around 3:20 p.m. on September 6th. Police officials say Terry McMillan possessed 11 suspected Fentanyl capsules and .48 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine. He was arrested for possession of a...
Person in custody after police standoff in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois - Midlothian police say a person is in custody after a standoff in the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
