Nicki Minaj Lays Into Garcelle Beauvais: "I See Why That White Man Left You"
Nicki Minaj is back, and ready for revenge. The mother of one made this abundantly clear on Monday (September 12) during the latest episode of Amazon's Queen Radio. Aside from spilling tea on the alleged three defamation lawsuits she's been crafting against haters who have seriously thrown dirt upon Minaj's name throughout her career, the "Super Freaky Girl" hitmaker also laid into reality star Garcelle Beauvais, whose own 14-year-old son was recently hit with a slew of online hate from Real Housewives viewers.
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West's Praise: "Love U King"
Snoop Dogg responded to Kanye West's recent praise of his 1994 outfit worn on Saturday Night Live, telling the Donda rapper that they should "make a move." For the show, Snoop rocked a Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt during one of his performances. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger rugby was the...
Ne-Yo Says Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Should "Get A Job" Amid Divorce
Things are getting ugly between Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Smith. After filing for divorce from the singer last month, Crystal requested temporary and permanent alimony, the division of property and primary custody of their three children: Shaffer, Roman and Isabella. However, during a court appearance on Friday (September 9), Ne-Yo objected his estranged wife's demands, suggesting that she "get a job."
India Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG Unfollow
It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off. Late on Saturday (September...
Ari Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"
Ari Lennox's age/sex/location album was co-signed by her label head, J. Cole, shortly after its arrival, as the renowned rapper compared his First Lady's work to that of Alica Keys on her debut LP, Songs in A Minor. As fans have begun to listen to the 12-track release they've also...
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Rumor She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has shot down rumors that she was the unnamed person who told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion, rather than congratulating her on her pregnancy. Without naming names, Minaj had recalled a person making the rude comment during the latest episode of her Queen Radio show. “Imagine...
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look Cozier Than Ever During Date Night At NYC Club: Video
As badly as Rihanna fans would love to hear new music from the 34-year-old, recent weeks have seen her focus her energy on other endeavours, such as launching a "Ketchup or Makeup" collaboration from her Fenty Beauty line, assisting restaurant staff with tidying up after staying late to dine with her friends, and most recently, hitting up the club with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
Nicki Minaj Rants About The Truth Coming Out
On Friday, September 9, Nicki Minaj dropped the remix to "Super Freaky Girl." The four-minute record featured verses from female rappers Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA. The song instantly gained traction and climbed the charts, forcing Nicki to provide Twitter with some commentary. The 39-year-old...
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
Lil Durk Lookalike Perkio Tells Clout Chasers To Back Off, Says Rapper Gives Him Advice
It's unclear how long Perkio is going to be able to continue stacking up cash by being Lil Durk's lookalike, but he's enjoying every step of the ride. The rising star became a social media sensation for bearing a striking resemblance to the Chicago rapper, and unlike Fake Drake, Perkio has seemingly been welcomed with open arms. We've seen "Perkio" star in one of Durk's music videos and photos of the two have popped up online, but after that whole Tekashi 6ix9ine debacle, there have been questions.
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
Lil Jairmy Unloads "GasGod 2" Ft. Future, Moneybagg Yo & More
Lil Jairmy is back with brand new heat to ride out to this fall. The Houston rapper came through with the sequel to 2021's Gas God on Friday. The 16-song project brings forth a slew of superstar guest appearances from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, who appeared on "Supercharge," Future, EST Gee, and the late Lil Keed, who recorded his verse in the studio with Jairmy prior to his death.
