Man found dead at residence in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead at a residence Monday morning in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of North 20th Street. When officials found the man, they saw that he had suffered an unknown injury.
KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two Drug Enforcement and Intervention Detectives (DEI) were working the Summer Violence Initiative when they were at a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of N. Florissant. At about 11:36 p.m., the detectives saw multiple subjects in the parking lot armed with guns before notifying other officers in the area. Police said both the detectives drove to the lot to investigate. Both officers were dressed in plain clothes with a black ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” in white letters on the front and back.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old who was reaching for a gun, police said Monday. Darryl Ross was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the city’s north side. Ross is Black. A police incident report said one of the officers involved in the shooting was Black, and one was white. The city’s new Force Investigation Unit, established last month, was handling the investigation. Police said two drug enforcement detectives spotted several people with guns at the service station and drove to the parking lot. Their car was unmarked and they were in plain clothes but wearing black, bulletproof vests with the word “POLICE” written on the front and back.
KSDK
The man was reportedly seen with a gun and was then chased by St. Louis police. He was shot by an officer when he dropped the gun and tried to pick it back up again.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
KMOV
Victim was carjacked while making early morning deliveries in Central West End, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the St. Louis Police Department, a 39-year-old female Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in the 4400 block of West Pine in the Central West End Saturday morning around 6 a.m. Police say two men in ski masks pointed guns at her head as...
KMOV
Child, teenager shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A child and teenager were shot in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Palm just before 4 p.m. Police said their initial reports are the shooting victims are ages 9 and 16. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.
Police: ‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested at riverfront homeless encampment
ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront. According to probable cause statements obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident occurred...
Apple AirTag shows stolen gun’s location but owner hasn’t gotten it back
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Outbreaks of crime across St. Louis City and Downtown have continued in recent months. This weekend brought even more shootings and car break-ins. One Metro man is speaking out after his property was stolen and said police aren’t helping him get it back. His main concern is that it could be used to commit a crime.
KSDK
St. Louis non-profit loses city funding for shelters
City Hope St. Louis has operated multiple night-by-night shelters in the St. Louis metro region for the past three years. Now, funding by the city is gone.
KMOV
Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals
KMOV
Hundreds gather in effort to feed thousands in need of food in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of hungry St. Louisans will get apple cinnamon oatmeal thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers at Chaifetz Arena Monday. The St. Louis Area Foodbank organized the event on the federally-recognized national day of service. The meal-packing event was meant to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial enters day 5
Testimonies resume Monday, September 12 in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial.
Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
KMOV
Shots fired in Richmond Heights neighborhood during car break-ins
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. The Richmond Heights Police Department said thieves were breaking into cars near the intersection of Lovella and Moorlands Drive when a resident yelled out in an attempt to scare them off. The thieves took off but fired guns at the resident, striking his house and a neighbor’s house. That neighbor came out of her house and fired at the thieves, hitting another neighbor’s house.
KMOV
St. Peters business park welcomes newest distributor, projects $600 million in total investment by 2024
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly $600 million in investment and subsequent tax revenue is coming to St. Peters, as the Premiere 370 business park expands to include new distributors. The 850-acre business park can be seen from Highway 370 in St. Charles County, and while it may not get...
St. Louis Co. couple paid nearly $80K for elderly care not provided
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis couple that was paid nearly $80,000 to care for elderly Medicard recipients but failed to fulfill their responsibilities.
KSDK
GreenLight Dispensary in Ferguson broken into Saturday morning
A cannabis dispensary in Ferguson was broken into early Saturday morning. The owners of GreenLight Dispensary said that the thieves didn't make it past the lobby.
Mistrial requests denied in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire case
ST. LOUIS – A federal judge denied multiple requests for a mistrial on Monday for a man accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew for insurance money. U.S. District Court Judge John Ross also denied defense attorney Michael Leonard’s motion to compel testimony from a convicted...
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
