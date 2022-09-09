ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two Drug Enforcement and Intervention Detectives (DEI) were working the Summer Violence Initiative when they were at a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of N. Florissant. At about 11:36 p.m., the detectives saw multiple subjects in the parking lot armed with guns before notifying other officers in the area. Police said both the detectives drove to the lot to investigate. Both officers were dressed in plain clothes with a black ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” in white letters on the front and back.

