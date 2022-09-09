ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Man found dead at residence in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead at a residence Monday morning in the College Hill neighborhood of north St. Louis. Police said the incident occurred in the 4400 block of North 20th Street. When officials found the man, they saw that he had suffered an unknown injury.
KMOV

Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two Drug Enforcement and Intervention Detectives (DEI) were working the Summer Violence Initiative when they were at a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of N. Florissant. At about 11:36 p.m., the detectives saw multiple subjects in the parking lot armed with guns before notifying other officers in the area. Police said both the detectives drove to the lot to investigate. Both officers were dressed in plain clothes with a black ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” in white letters on the front and back.
The Associated Press

St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old who was reaching for a gun, police said Monday. Darryl Ross was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the city’s north side. Ross is Black. A police incident report said one of the officers involved in the shooting was Black, and one was white. The city’s new Force Investigation Unit, established last month, was handling the investigation. Police said two drug enforcement detectives spotted several people with guns at the service station and drove to the parking lot. Their car was unmarked and they were in plain clothes but wearing black, bulletproof vests with the word “POLICE” written on the front and back.
KMOV

Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
KMOV

Child, teenager shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A child and teenager were shot in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Palm just before 4 p.m. Police said their initial reports are the shooting victims are ages 9 and 16. Both victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on the scene.
KMOV

Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals

A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors, remembers the lives lost 21 years ago. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is held each...
FOX2Now

Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
KMOV

Shots fired in Richmond Heights neighborhood during car break-ins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Richmond Heights homeowners tangled with would-be thieves Monday morning. The Richmond Heights Police Department said thieves were breaking into cars near the intersection of Lovella and Moorlands Drive when a resident yelled out in an attempt to scare them off. The thieves took off but fired guns at the resident, striking his house and a neighbor’s house. That neighbor came out of her house and fired at the thieves, hitting another neighbor’s house.
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
