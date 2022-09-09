Read full article on original website
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
Fall Parade Fundraiser, Flakes Trip Kick-Off, and Honoring 9/11
In this week's edition of Farmer Finishers to finish off the week, read fast because there's a lot of stuff to cover. First, we are going to give people until Monday, Sept. 12 to commit to our annual Fall Parade fundraiser. Last year we did the Dog House Parade and...
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Can you dance? Billings Lady Outlaws want you for their Team!
So you think you can dance? No, this isn't about THAT TV show, it's all about the Billings Lady Outlaws and their 2023 Dance Team tryouts!. The Billings Lady Outlaws are a group of young ladies with backgrounds in dance and cheer, but also are involved within our community across many outreach programs throughout the year.
Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End
Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
The Most Lovable ‘Steve Martin’ is Waiting For You in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Steve Martin. He is so gentle and lovable, and this guy's eyes will pierce your soul. Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this beautiful boy:. A face only a mother could...
Catching feral cats: Billings woman making a difference
Annually, Howard can re-home around 150 cats. But this year, she is on track to a record 200. She believes the battle has just begun.
yourbigsky.com
Family Fun Day benefits Habitat for Humanity
It’s the Kid’s Playhouse Raffle and Family Fun Day today!! If you’re a parent, you’re probably familiar with the amazing playhouse raffle to help benefit Habitat for Humanity. You want to head out to the Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley at 685 King Park Drive in...
Better than Bozeman? New Resident Impressed by Downtown Billings Events
It's tough not to get involved in some friendly jabs toward our fellow Montana cities. Bozemanites have been known to hate on Missoula. Missoulians like to razz people who live in Bozeman. And it seems like everybody loves to give Billings a hard time. Sorry, Great Falls... you're not even in the discussion.
Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings
So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad
I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
Check Out the Awesome Other-Worldly View of Billings from Space
When I was little, I wanted to go to space. It was one of the most extraordinary things I'd learned about in elementary school, and I figured it would be an amazing experience. Unfortunately, to go to space, you have to spend a lot of money and get a lot of education about things I'm not smart enough to understand. However, experiencing views from space is something everyone can do, thanks to the cameras on the International Space Station (ISS).
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
Billings landfill plans to turn human poo into perfect topsoil
The idea is to divert 3 to 6 truckloads of human waste every day from the Billings landfill to the composting pile, right across the road.
Do You Believe in Spirits? Long Island Medium Coming To Billings The 25th!
This morning, I had the chance to chat up Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, as she'll be arriving in Billings for her special event on September 25th! Take a listen to the audio interview below, and hear all about what she offers during these live shows. Theresa offered unique...
[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone
A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
NBCMontana
2 men arrested after escaping Yellowstone Co. Detention Facility
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two inmates who escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility were apprehended on Monday. Cody Flesch, 31, and Quincy Pfister, 23, were taken into custody by the Billings police after a short pursuit near the fairgrounds. Sheriff Mike Linder said both inmates escaped through a dislodged...
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark
According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North. This post will be updated as more information comes in. Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For. Sure, we've all...
Cat Country 102.9
