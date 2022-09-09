ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon

"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Billings, MT
Business
City
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End

Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores. A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel
yourbigsky.com

Family Fun Day benefits Habitat for Humanity

It’s the Kid’s Playhouse Raffle and Family Fun Day today!! If you’re a parent, you’re probably familiar with the amazing playhouse raffle to help benefit Habitat for Humanity. You want to head out to the Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley at 685 King Park Drive in...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Try This Ultimate Mini Montana Road Trip Near Billings

So I can finally scratch one off of my bucket list. If you have listened to us over the years you know my absolute favorite place in the world is Lewistown. I've always dreamed about having a beautiful ranch there but I know it's out of the cards. So over the weekend, I drove up there, only I went cross-country using gravel roads and cutting through the Snowies. It was awesome, green, cooler, and peaceful and I even saw the East Fork Ranch that was for sale a year ago for $14 million.
LEWISTOWN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Cat Country 102.9

BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Check Out the Awesome Other-Worldly View of Billings from Space

When I was little, I wanted to go to space. It was one of the most extraordinary things I'd learned about in elementary school, and I figured it would be an amazing experience. Unfortunately, to go to space, you have to spend a lot of money and get a lot of education about things I'm not smart enough to understand. However, experiencing views from space is something everyone can do, thanks to the cameras on the International Space Station (ISS).
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

2 men arrested after escaping Yellowstone Co. Detention Facility

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two inmates who escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility were apprehended on Monday. Cody Flesch, 31, and Quincy Pfister, 23, were taken into custody by the Billings police after a short pursuit near the fairgrounds. Sheriff Mike Linder said both inmates escaped through a dislodged...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out South of 1st Ave North By MetraPark

According to on-the-ground reports, photos, video, and the Billings Fire Department, a fire has broken out near Dick Johnson Bridge between Billings and Lockwood, just south of 1st Ave North. This post will be updated as more information comes in. Top 5 Foods Montana Is Known For. Sure, we've all...
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy