Patricia
3d ago
what is she afraid of?if won't debate then she certainly isn't capable of being a governor of any state.
3
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Democratic Governor Candidate Katie Hobbs Refuses to Debate Republican Candidate Lake, Commission Rejects Hobbs Effort To Change Arizona Governor Debate
After Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ refused to debate Lake in Arizona governor race, The Citizens Clean Elections Commission initiated an effort for staff to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.
NBC News
Arizona Democrat Hobbs says she won't debate GOP opponent
Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the party's gubernatorial nominee, won't debate Republican nominee Kari Lake, with her campaign saying it wouldn't be fruitful to debate "a conspiracy theorist." Hobbs's campaign has been in a back and forth for weeks with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which runs some...
Katie Hobbs will not participate in gubernatorial debate with Kari Lake
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Democrat Katie Hobbs confirmed Sunday that she will not participate in a debate with her opponent in the governor's race, Republican Kari Lake. The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Hobbs' request to...
Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh tours the Yuma sector border
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh toured the Yuma sector border Monday morning. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and Representative Tim Dunn showed Hamadeh the popular migrant crossing spots along with Doug Ducey's shipping container project. While on the tour, Hamadeh was able to see several migrants cross into the United The post Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh tours the Yuma sector border appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues
PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
prescottenews.com
Arizona governor’s and U.S. Senate races highly competitive, poll shows – The Center Square
If a new poll is any indicator, Arizona will have at least a couple of highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this November. The poll released by Emerson College this week found that the incumbent in the U.S. Senate race has a slight lead, and no one has a lead in the race to be the state’s next governor.
KTAR.com
Katie Hobbs tells commission she will not face Kari Lake on debate stage
PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs announced Sunday she will not face her opponent Kari Lake on the debate stage. In a statement to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC), Hobbs said though she rejects its invitation, she remains willing to participate in a format where a host would interview candidates separately for 30 minutes.
Former Arizona mine inspector Joe Hart dead at 78
ARIZONA, USA — Joe Hart, a businessman and former state lawmaker who served as Arizona's elected mine inspector for 15 years before resigning last year, has died, Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Monday. Hart was 78 and died on Sunday, according to Ducey's office. The cause of death and...
Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems
Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 70 Arizona sites renamed for containing Native American slur
PHOENIX - Nearly 70 geographical areas in Arizona were renamed by federal officials this week to replace a word considered to be derogatory toward Native American women. The U.S. government has quit using the term "squaw" by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands across the western United States and elsewhere.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
AZFamily
Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
AZFamily
Polls show close Governor and Senate races ahead of election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey shows a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat. Emerson College Polling surveyed 627 likely voters during Sept. 6-7. According to the results released Friday, the top two political races in Arizona are running neck and neck heading into the final two months of the election. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters by two points (47%-45%), which is within the margin of error.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Utah politician, lawyer told LDS bishop not to report abuse, docs show
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the church advised a bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, according to records filed in a lawsuit.
AZFamily
Counties with the most seniors in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Eastern Progress
Arizona congressman urges California to cut its Colorado River system water use
(The Center Square) – A U.S. Congressman has a request for California Gov. Gavin Newsom: reduce the state's use of water from the Colorado River. U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Phoenix Democrat, penned a letter to Newsom telling him that because the Colorado River system faces becoming a deadpool, it needs every basin state to take action to prevent an economic catastrophe.
azbigmedia.com
How does owning a car in Arizona differ from other states in the U.S.?
Owning a car poses a range of financial implications, which can vary wildly from state to state. Purchase price, fuel costs, maintenance, and registration fees are all different depending on where you are, so if you’re planning a move, or even a visit, it’s worth making yourself aware of these differences.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
