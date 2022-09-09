The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. You can nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th.

