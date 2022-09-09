ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Girls’ Soccer 1 Hampden Academy 0

The Brewer Witches Girls' Soccer Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 1-0 on a gorgeous Friday night, under the lights in Hampden on Friday, September 9th. The lone goal of the game was scored by "LV", Lauren Vanedistine with an assist from Devin Horr. Bella Tanis was in goal, and...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Have You Nominated a High School Athlete for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week?

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. You can nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th.
HERMON, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Spruce Mountain Beats Ellsworth 62-24 [PHOTOS]

The Spruce Mountain Phoenix took the long drive from Jay/Livermore Falls to Ellsworth and came away with a dominating 62-24 over the Ellsworth Eagles at Tug White Stadium on Friday, September 9th. Ellsworth had difficulty moving the ball against the Phoenix' defense, and turned the ball over numerous times, giving...
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Education
City
Bucksport, ME
Bangor, ME
Education
City
Corinth, ME
City
Bangor, ME
City
Greenville, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
710
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy