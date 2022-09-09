Read full article on original website
Brewer Girls’ Soccer 1 Hampden Academy 0
The Brewer Witches Girls' Soccer Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 1-0 on a gorgeous Friday night, under the lights in Hampden on Friday, September 9th. The lone goal of the game was scored by "LV", Lauren Vanedistine with an assist from Devin Horr. Bella Tanis was in goal, and...
Have You Nominated a High School Athlete for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week?
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. You can nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th.
Bangor Girls and Hampden Boys Cross Country Teams Finish 1st at Hampden Meet
The Bangor Girls' Cross Country Team and Hampden Academy Boys' Cross Country Teams finished 1st at the Hampden Academy meet on Friday, September 9th with runners from Bangor, Brewer and Hampden Academy competing. In the Girl's Meet Bangor finished 1st with 24 points with Hampden Academy finishing 2nd with 34...
Spruce Mountain Beats Ellsworth 62-24 [PHOTOS]
The Spruce Mountain Phoenix took the long drive from Jay/Livermore Falls to Ellsworth and came away with a dominating 62-24 over the Ellsworth Eagles at Tug White Stadium on Friday, September 9th. Ellsworth had difficulty moving the ball against the Phoenix' defense, and turned the ball over numerous times, giving...
John Bapst Boys 1st Ellsworth Boys Cross Country 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational
The John Bapst Boys' Cross Country Team finished 1st with the Ellsworth Boys finishing 2nd in the Presque Isle High School Invitational held at the University of Maine - Presque Isle on Friday, September 9th. The Team scores were. John Bapst 30. Ellsworth 69. Old Town 77. Caribou 89. Limestone...
Houlton Girls’ Cross Country 1st Hermon 2nd at Presque Isle Invitational
The Houlton Girls' Cross Country Team finished 1st and Hermon 2nd at the Presque Isle Invitational on Friday, September 9th at the University of Maine Presque Isle Cross Country Course. The Team results were. Houlton 38. Hermon 70. Caribou 78. John Bapst 78. Ellsworth 112. Presque Isle 118. The Top...
