El Paso, TX

Gov. Abbott talks new jobs & economic growth in EP

By Brie Lockhart
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Governor Gregg Abbott held a roundtable press conference today at the WestStar bank in downtown El Paso.

Gov. Abbott spoke on the booming economy, business growth, and new job opportunities. According to Abbott a new Schneider electric facility will add 400 new jobs in El Paso and says it will turn out to be the largest manufacturing facility in Schneider’s portfolio.

“A new distribution center and warehouse for Marshall’s clothing stores will eventually add more than 1,100 more jobs.”

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott

According to Abbott, Texas is sitting on a budget surplus of $27 billion dollars. The goal is lasting property tax relief for Texas.

“But we need to remember whose money that really is, that money is the taxpayer’s money, so what I am suggesting is that we provide at least half of that money back to taxpayers with the largest property tax cut in the history of Texas.”

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott

Abbott has been the governor of Texas since 2014 and is up for re-election this November against democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke. KTSM will continue to have coverage on both candidates as the election gets closer.

