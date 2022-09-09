ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The White Lotus sweeps the 2022 Emmy Awards with five trophies as British stars also win big

The 2022 Emmy Awards have drawn to a close, after an especially big night for the cast and crew of HBO’s The White Lotus.The wealth satire won awards in five categories, honouring stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for their acting and creator Mike White for his writing and directing.Coolidge should also have taken home the award for best speech of the night, telling the crowd that a preparatory lavender bath before the ceremony had bloated her like a balloon and made it difficult for her to speak.Succession, meanwhile, won the top gong for Best Drama. While accepting the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Dad Files Appeal of Judge’s Decision to Bar Pop Star’s Deposition

Britney Spears’ dad is asking a California appeals court to reverse a ruling that barred him from deposing his daughter in their ongoing battle over her now-defunct conservatorship. “This court must intervene to ensure a fair proceeding,” Jamie Spears and his lawyer Alex Weingarten argue in the 59-page petition filed Friday in the state’s Second Appellate District. According to Jamie, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was wrong when she decided in July that Britney could not be compelled to answer questions under oath regarding her claims Jamie abused her, bullied her, used “illicit bugging devices” to surveil her...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy