ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fabens ISD installing infrastructure to increase speeds within schools

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14) — For years internet services in rural portions of El Paso County have been an issue, one district has continuously worked to improve its speeds within its campuses. Fabens Independent School District is working to improve speeds. Within city limits, most areas have several internet providers,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KFOX 14

City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The city of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
CLINT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Wright
KFOX 14

Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes

El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Tx#The Doniphan Drive#Thorn And Borderland Road#Txdot
KFOX 14

The Hospitals of Providence welcomes 915 day baby

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence celebrated 915 day with the birth of Sofia Ivett Orozco. Orozco was the first baby born at The Hospitals of Providence on Thursday. To join in on the El Paso 915 festivities, Orozco wore her 915 onesie. Send us your...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Was an El Paso teacher unfairly fired?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been said that life can change in the blink of an eye. For a teacher at Franklin High School, it took 18 seconds to dramatically change her life. A portion of a discussion about the book "The Crucible" and the parameters of love...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFOX 14

Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy