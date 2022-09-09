Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
Fabens ISD installing infrastructure to increase speeds within schools
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14) — For years internet services in rural portions of El Paso County have been an issue, one district has continuously worked to improve its speeds within its campuses. Fabens Independent School District is working to improve speeds. Within city limits, most areas have several internet providers,...
Portable toilets, hand washing stations brought to IDEA Edgemere school amid water outage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Portable restrooms, hand washing stations, and bottled water for drinking and cooking were brought to the IDEA Edgemere school Thursday after the school experienced a water outage on campus, a spokesperson for IDEA Public Schools confirmed. Parents were notified about the outage via text...
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The city of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
'We haven't given up on Great Wolf Lodge': City Manager explains projects in the works
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The position of city manager has been wrapped up in controversy for almost a year in El Paso. As KFOX14 reported in August, a petition to remove the position, which has been held by Tommy Gonzalez since 2014, was submitted by the El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition for the May Charter Amendment of 2023.
Rescue Mission El Paso, county officials discuss using vacant building for migrants
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso County is considering a new space to potentially house two vulnerable populations as the crisis of Venezuelan migrants with nowhere to go continues in the Borderland. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said he needs additional space to expand...
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
City of El Paso shares findings on Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center Feasibility study
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is looking to enhance union plaza, which could include a new multi-purpose building. The city will be hosting a public meeting to discuss findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC). The meeting will help the community...
Crash on I-10 west near Schuster, closes all lanes
El Paso police responded to a 3-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near Schuster on Tuesday at 11:56 p.m., according to El Paso police. Drivers were being diverted off of I-10 at the Schuster exit. No injuries were reported, according to El Paso police.
SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
Rescue Mission of El Paso in need of donations, help after unexpected release of migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's largest homeless shelters turned into an unexpected shelter for migrants overnight. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said Border Patrol dropped off hundreds of migrants to the shelter last week with no warning or explanation. “Friday, we...
The Hospitals of Providence welcomes 915 day baby
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence celebrated 915 day with the birth of Sofia Ivett Orozco. Orozco was the first baby born at The Hospitals of Providence on Thursday. To join in on the El Paso 915 festivities, Orozco wore her 915 onesie. Send us your...
The Salvation Army, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank give meals to migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of The Salvation Army and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank handed out food to migrants in downtown El Paso Wednesday. The foodbank said this was the first time they handed out food in the downtown area. The Salvation Army said it provides...
El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
Was an El Paso teacher unfairly fired?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been said that life can change in the blink of an eye. For a teacher at Franklin High School, it took 18 seconds to dramatically change her life. A portion of a discussion about the book "The Crucible" and the parameters of love...
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
Judge rules in favor of citation; petition to remove El Paso DA Rosales moves forward
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office will move forward, according to defense attorney Omar Carmona. Carmona confirmed Judge Tyron D. Lewis of Odessa on Wednesday granted Carmona’s application for a citation and ordered that the citation be issued to Rosales.
El Paso Animal Services launches new technology to reunite lost pets with families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services on Wednesday unveiled new technology to reunite lost pets with families. Animal Services, in partnership with 24Pet, launched the 24Pet Reunite Site solar-powered microchip scanner at Salvador Rivas Jr. Park located at 12480 Pebble Hills Dr. The Reunite Site will...
Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
