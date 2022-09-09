ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Emmys 2022: The White Lotus Wins for Best Limited Series

HBO’s The White Lotus was named Outstanding Limited Series at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Mike White’s dark comedy beat a field that included Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Hulu’s The Dropout and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. The White Lotus also picked up Emmys for writing, directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett. In our Dream Emmy blurb for White Lotus, we wrote, “Set at a high-end Hawaiian resort catering to the ultra-wealthy, Mike White’s delectable HBO dramedy took delight in skewering the guests’ obnoxious level of privilege. But White didn’t just poke fun: He also dug deep,...
Variety

Lee Jung-Jae Wins Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama for ‘Squid Game’

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.”  “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea,” he said after accepting his award. He then went on to repeat his speech in Korean. He was only...
TVLine

Emmys 2022: HBO's Succession Wins Best Drama Series

In the end, the Roys proved unbeatable. Succession on Monday walked away with the Outstanding Drama Prize at the 2022 Emmy Awards for its acclaimed third season. This is the second time the HBO drama snagged the top drama prize, following its first win in 2020 for Season 2. Succession prevailed over fellow nominees Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Ozark, Severance, Yellowjackets, Squid Game and Euphoria. In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Succession, we wrote that “HBO’s corporate tragicomedy is the blue-chip stock of TV dramas, topping itself yet again with a masterful Season 3 that saw the Roys jockeying for position as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: All the Details on the Best Dressed Looks

Major style was served at Monday night’s 2022 Emmys, with television’s biggest stars embracing unabashed opulence on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From Lily James in shimmering Atelier Versace to Zendaya in Maison Valentino and Elle Fanning in a strapless black and pink silk gown meant to evoke thoughts of golden-age Hollywood (by her The Great costume designer Sharon Long), leading ladies indeed were in the mood to channel glamour on Monday evening. More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: Jean Smart Wins Best Comedy Actress for Second Year in a RowEmmys: Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Acting...
