Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
Emmys 2022: The White Lotus Wins for Best Limited Series
HBO’s The White Lotus was named Outstanding Limited Series at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Mike White’s dark comedy beat a field that included Hulu’s Dopesick, Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Hulu’s The Dropout and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. The White Lotus also picked up Emmys for writing, directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett. In our Dream Emmy blurb for White Lotus, we wrote, “Set at a high-end Hawaiian resort catering to the ultra-wealthy, Mike White’s delectable HBO dramedy took delight in skewering the guests’ obnoxious level of privilege. But White didn’t just poke fun: He also dug deep,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lee Jung-Jae Wins Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama for ‘Squid Game’
Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.” “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea,” he said after accepting his award. He then went on to repeat his speech in Korean. He was only...
Emmys 2022: HBO's Succession Wins Best Drama Series
In the end, the Roys proved unbeatable. Succession on Monday walked away with the Outstanding Drama Prize at the 2022 Emmy Awards for its acclaimed third season. This is the second time the HBO drama snagged the top drama prize, following its first win in 2020 for Season 2. Succession prevailed over fellow nominees Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Ozark, Severance, Yellowjackets, Squid Game and Euphoria. In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Succession, we wrote that “HBO’s corporate tragicomedy is the blue-chip stock of TV dramas, topping itself yet again with a masterful Season 3 that saw the Roys jockeying for position as...
Emmys: All the Details on the Best Dressed Looks
Major style was served at Monday night’s 2022 Emmys, with television’s biggest stars embracing unabashed opulence on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From Lily James in shimmering Atelier Versace to Zendaya in Maison Valentino and Elle Fanning in a strapless black and pink silk gown meant to evoke thoughts of golden-age Hollywood (by her The Great costume designer Sharon Long), leading ladies indeed were in the mood to channel glamour on Monday evening. More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: Jean Smart Wins Best Comedy Actress for Second Year in a RowEmmys: Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Acting...
Emmys 2022: Full winners list for TV's biggest night
The biggest names in TV are being honored at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lawrence Just Said "Real Housewives" Star Erika Jayne Is “Evil” And Needs A Publicist
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how she really feels about the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, particularly the "evil" housewife, Erika Jayne.
Comments / 0