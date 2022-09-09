Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win in the category after taking home the Emmy award for Best Actor in a Drama at this year’s Emmys for his performance in “Squid Game.” “Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, ‘Squid Game’ team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea,” he said after accepting his award. He then went on to repeat his speech in Korean. He was only...

MOVIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO