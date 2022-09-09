Read full article on original website
No. 6 Lions weather storm, rally past Burnet, 33-20
BURNET – A two-touchdown deficit, a pair of turnovers and 15 penalties for 165 yards – more flags and yardage than the Lions had been whistled for the entire season – were all obstacles No. 6 Brownwood had to overcome, but at Friday night’s conclusion the maroon and white emerged with a 33-20 victory to sour the Burnet Bulldogs’ homecoming.
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
Lake Brownwood at 66.8% capacity
John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District No. 1, issued the following information regarding Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday morning:. As of 7:30 am Monday September 12th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions,...
Hidden Gems: Couple relocates to hometown of Coleman to help rebrand downtown, keeping legacy intact
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cattle Drive Café & Bull Bar in Coleman has been a major part of bringing more people downtown, while also preserving the history of the building and the city. “This is the place to be in Coleman. It’s just the place to be,” said Tammy Bowers, who has her own family history […]
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
MICHAEL BUNKER: Time travel with me
Downtown Brownwood, they say, is being “revitalized.” It’s not just they that say it, urban revitalization has become a common phenomenon in middle America today, especially in the middle of Texas. It’s not a marketing ploy or tactic, it is something that is actually happening. I’ve written much about it… modern man’s longing for Mayberry.
Coleman LIvestock Auction Market Report for September 7, 2022
250-400 LBS 220-230 400-600 LBS 187-227.50.
RUNNELS COUNTY JAIL LOG
This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law.
County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning
The Commissioners Court of Brown County will meet Monday, September 12, at 9:00 am in Commissioners Courtroom on the 1st floor of the county courthouse. Their posted meeting agenda is below. 1. Declare a Quorum and Call Meeting to Order. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4....
