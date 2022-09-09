ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Lions weather storm, rally past Burnet, 33-20

BURNET – A two-touchdown deficit, a pair of turnovers and 15 penalties for 165 yards – more flags and yardage than the Lions had been whistled for the entire season – were all obstacles No. 6 Brownwood had to overcome, but at Friday night’s conclusion the maroon and white emerged with a 33-20 victory to sour the Burnet Bulldogs’ homecoming.
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood

Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
Lake Brownwood at 66.8% capacity

John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District No. 1, issued the following information regarding Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday morning:. As of 7:30 am Monday September 12th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions,...
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman

Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns

No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
New Ice Cream Shop Opens

Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
MICHAEL BUNKER: Time travel with me

Downtown Brownwood, they say, is being “revitalized.” It’s not just they that say it, urban revitalization has become a common phenomenon in middle America today, especially in the middle of Texas. It’s not a marketing ploy or tactic, it is something that is actually happening. I’ve written much about it… modern man’s longing for Mayberry.
RUNNELS COUNTY JAIL LOG

This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law.
County Commissioners to Meet Monday Morning

The Commissioners Court of Brown County will meet Monday, September 12, at 9:00 am in Commissioners Courtroom on the 1st floor of the county courthouse. Their posted meeting agenda is below. 1. Declare a Quorum and Call Meeting to Order. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4....
