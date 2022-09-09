Read full article on original website
‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes
Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ With ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
‘Willow': Christian Slater Joins the Disney+ Sequel Series in New Trailer
Disney released a new trailer for the “Willow” Disney+ series at D23 on Saturday, offering a closer look at the continuation of the fantasy story and revealing that Christian Slater has joined the cast. The film is a continuation of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard, which...
‘My Policeman’ Film Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods
A love triangle plays out over decades in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the 40-year relationship between English novelist E.M. Forster and policeman Bob Buckingham, as well Buckingham’s wife, May, who also became close with Forster. As described by Roberts in a 2012 essay in The Guardian, this quiet, proto-polyamorous situation was “a wonderful muddle,” which seemingly worked for all three participants in their own way.
‘Causeway’ Film Review: A Subdued Jennifer Lawrence Shines in Intimate Drama
Jennifer Lawrence’s movie stardom sometimes makes it hard to remember just how down-to-earth and gritty an actress she seemed to be when audiences first became aware of her in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone” — or even, before that, in 2008’s “The Burning Plain.” Those films were raw, artful indies and Lawrence’s charisma didn’t obscure the fact that even as a teenager, she was a tough, resourceful actress whose performances were grounded, not glamorous.
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Films His Childhood and Follows His Heart (Video)
Hours after the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to largely positive reviews, Steven Spielberg has just revealed the first trailer for “The Fabelmans,” a film about his own childhood, his parents and learning to love the movies. The film premiered at the...
First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ Brings Brie Larson Together With Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Parris
Marvel Studios wrapped up their D23 Expo presentation with a look at “The Marvels,” a film that will not only be a sequel to “Captain Marvel” but also a follow-up to the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “WandaVision.”. The trailer (which is not...
Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
How Daniel Radcliffe Found That ‘Edge of Madness’ in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)
Toronto 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of madness,“ Radcliffe tells TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” according to the film’s writer and director Eric Appel. Check out the video, above.
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Share Sweet Reunion Photo 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were all smiles in photos taken almost four decades after they teamed up in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”. The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, posed with their arms around each other — and big smiles on their faces — at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet: Is the Pre-Show Streaming?
Here come the 2022 Emmys celebrating the best in television! The primetime ceremony will take place on a Monday night this year due to an NBC football conflict, so you can turn your Sunday blues into Monday anticipation. The Creative Arts Emmys have already taken place, but they will air on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FXX.
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Keeps Up With Emmys Tradition of Getting Censored
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has defended his Emmys tradition of getting censored by the NBC broadcast for dropping an F-bomb during his speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Last time I was here, I was told not to swear, and I did, and I’m sorry...
‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Becomes the Youngest Person to Win a Lead Acting Emmy Twice
Favored to take home the lead actress in a drama series Emmy for a second time, Zendaya emerged triumphant once again and managed to set yet another record for herself. The 26-year-old actress, who became the youngest-ever winner in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her portrayal of the troubled addict Rue on HBO’s edgy drama, became the youngest actor to ever win two leading Emmys.
‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4 Will Get Very Meta as OG Cast Returns to East High to Film New Movie
It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for. It looks like the cast of the original “High School Musical” films and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be colliding in Season 4 of the Disney+ series. After spending the...
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner: Season 24 Will Be About Olivia Benson’s ‘Healing and Deep Trauma’
David Graziano, who takes over showrunning duties on “Law & Order: SVU” from longtime executive producer Warren Leight, told TheWrap that Season 24 will be all about “healing and deep trauma” for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who’s been put through the wringer over the last two decades on the NBC show.
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
Ellen Pompeo Crashes Patrick Dempsey Interview, Which Then Goes Delightfully Off the Rails (Video)
“What does it feel like to be a legend?” the actor asked his former ”Grey’s Anatomy“ costar and fellow recipient of Disney Legend status by the studio. Patrick Dempsey was doing a quickie interview on the D23 Expo red carpet when he was interrupted by a familiar face to both him and his fans — his “Grey’s Anatomy” costar, Ellen Pompeo. And a playful exchange ensued.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)
Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
‘The Woman King’ Film Review: Viola Davis Rules in Fresh and Meaningful Action Film
At first pass, “The Woman King” recalls those classic Disney animated fables. Though inspired by real-life warriors who guarded the Kingdom of Dahomey in 19th-century West Africa, the film hits many familiar notes: Ancient mythical land! Palace intrigue! Rebellious orphan! Tough-love mentors! Coming of age! Prince charming! Wicked villain! Good vs. evil showdown! It’s just that here, the tropes aren’t metaphors at all and the story isn’t an allegory.
