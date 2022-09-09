ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The Fabelmans’ Film Review: Steven Spielberg’s Sweet Memory Piece Picks Up Steam As It Goes

Every director, it seems, has a deeply personal coming-of-age story to tell, from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” And lately every Toronto International Film Festival has made one of those films a centerpiece of its lineup. Last year, it was Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which won TIFF’s audience award and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture; this year, it’s Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” which had its world premiere on Saturday night in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ With ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘My Policeman’ Film Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods

A love triangle plays out over decades in Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman,” based on the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, who was inspired by the 40-year relationship between English novelist E.M. Forster and policeman Bob Buckingham, as well Buckingham’s wife, May, who also became close with Forster. As described by Roberts in a 2012 essay in The Guardian, this quiet, proto-polyamorous situation was “a wonderful muddle,” which seemingly worked for all three participants in their own way.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Thomas Mann
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Wendie Malick
Person
Britt Robertson
Person
Lewis Tan
TheWrap

‘Causeway’ Film Review: A Subdued Jennifer Lawrence Shines in Intimate Drama

Jennifer Lawrence’s movie stardom sometimes makes it hard to remember just how down-to-earth and gritty an actress she seemed to be when audiences first became aware of her in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone” — or even, before that, in 2008’s “The Burning Plain.” Those films were raw, artful indies and Lawrence’s charisma didn’t obscure the fact that even as a teenager, she was a tough, resourceful actress whose performances were grounded, not glamorous.
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Hollywood Actress, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, a star of MGM and Paramount beginning in the 1930s who was blacklisted in Hollywood in the ’50s during Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s Communist witch hunt, died Wednesday at age 104. Roger Memos, who directed a documentary about Hunt’s life, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Big Sky#Rom Coms Get
TheWrap

How Daniel Radcliffe Found That ‘Edge of Madness’ in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)

Toronto 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of madness,“ Radcliffe tells TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” according to the film’s writer and director Eric Appel. Check out the video, above.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet: Is the Pre-Show Streaming?

Here come the 2022 Emmys celebrating the best in television! The primetime ceremony will take place on a Monday night this year due to an NBC football conflict, so you can turn your Sunday blues into Monday anticipation. The Creative Arts Emmys have already taken place, but they will air on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FXX.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Becomes the Youngest Person to Win a Lead Acting Emmy Twice

Favored to take home the lead actress in a drama series Emmy for a second time, Zendaya emerged triumphant once again and managed to set yet another record for herself. The 26-year-old actress, who became the youngest-ever winner in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her portrayal of the troubled addict Rue on HBO’s edgy drama, became the youngest actor to ever win two leading Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Film Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale

Karen Cushman’s children’s novel “Catherine, Called Birdy” is written in the form of the diary of a 14-year-old girl living in England in 1290. Cushman was most interested in exploring the details of what it was like to live as a young girl during the Middle Ages, whereas this film adaptation of the book, which was written and directed by Lena Dunham (and premieres at the Toronto Film Festival), retains the setting but filters everything through Dunham’s very narrow modern sensibility. The result is listless, plodding and self-congratulatory.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals

The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Ellen Pompeo Crashes Patrick Dempsey Interview, Which Then Goes Delightfully Off the Rails (Video)

“What does it feel like to be a legend?” the actor asked his former ”Grey’s Anatomy“ costar and fellow recipient of Disney Legend status by the studio. Patrick Dempsey was doing a quickie interview on the D23 Expo red carpet when he was interrupted by a familiar face to both him and his fans — his “Grey’s Anatomy” costar, Ellen Pompeo. And a playful exchange ensued.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)

Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Woman King’ Film Review: Viola Davis Rules in Fresh and Meaningful Action Film

At first pass, “The Woman King” recalls those classic Disney animated fables. Though inspired by real-life warriors who guarded the Kingdom of Dahomey in 19th-century West Africa, the film hits many familiar notes: Ancient mythical land! Palace intrigue! Rebellious orphan! Tough-love mentors! Coming of age! Prince charming! Wicked villain! Good vs. evil showdown! It’s just that here, the tropes aren’t metaphors at all and the story isn’t an allegory.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy