Minneapolis, MN

boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
EDINA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Employee burned at Summit Brewing awarded $56 million

An employee of the Summit Brewing Co. who was severely burnt by hot water while on the job eight years ago received a $56 million judgement from a Ramsey County jury this week in the form of damages and interest. DeWarren Harris, 33, of St. Paul, was hospitalized for almost...
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Water Works artist Inkpa Mani resigned amid charges of cultural appropriation

A prestigious public art project meant for a downtown Minneapolis park is in limbo after the artist chosen for the job resigned amid accusations of cultural appropriation. The situation echoes many instances of Native-presenting people called out to prove their identities across Indian Country, raising questions about belonging - who is permitted to practice Native arts and who gets to decide.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

James J. Hill Days

A fun community festival kicks off tonight and runs through the weekend right along Lake Minnetonka: James J. Hill Days! TCL Reporter Kristen Haubrich takes us to the 47th annual James J. Hill days for a peak at what is to come for this event!
MINNETONKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Disease affecting apple trees discovered in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae. It is native to parts of Asia...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
CBS Minnesota

3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

New indoor dog park, restaurant and bar opens in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new indoor dog park, bar and restaurant has opened in Plymouth. Brew Park, which is being touted as the state's first multi-feature indoor dog oasis, opened to the public on Monday, Sept. 12. The 22,000-square-foot space at 2605 Fernbrook Lane N boasts an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training – the idea is to have everything for your pet under one roof.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture

On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

