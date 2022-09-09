Read full article on original website
Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
KMPH.com
Police release footage of officer-involved shooting, tasing of man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — ::WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED ::. Officials from the Bakersfield Police Department released footage of an officer-involved shooting from August 15 on Aquamarine Peak Way, south of McCutchen Road, that ended with a man tased multiple times, but not shot.
crimevoice.com
Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts
Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot, killed during attempted force entry in southwest Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed by a neighbor after the suspect attempted to force his way into an apartment in central Bakersfield Monday morning, according to officers with the Bakersfield Police Department. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who was shot and killed as Kyle David Lundy, 39, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Conner Street [Porterville, CA]
Man Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on Springville Avenue. The fatal incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m., near Springville Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a 53-year-old man while he was crossing the street. Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time.
Teen charged in fatal East Bakersfield shooting has hearing postponed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen accused of killing a man last year in East Bakersfield on Wednesday had a status hearing postponed to next month, at which time it’s expected dates will be set for hearings to determine whether he’ll be transferred to adult court. Sonny Veleta was 16 when arrested in the Aug. […]
DA: Porterville man gets life in jail for child molestation
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced on Tuesday, September 13 to life in state prison for child molestation according to the Office of the District Attorney, Tulare County. According to officials, 30-year-old Juan Gutierrez was sentenced in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 40 years to life in […]
Manslaughter, DUI charges dismissed in deadly January crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to driving on the wrong side of Highway 178 in a deadly crash and charges of manslaughter and DUI were dismissed, court records show. Tipney Worthy Jr. pleaded no contest Monday and charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses were dismissed, according […]
KMPH.com
One person hit and killed Tuesday night in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (FOX26) — One person was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in Bakersfield. CHP Bakersfield responded around 11:00 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a person and a car on Highway 99, just south of Rosedale Highway. When officers arrived, they say they found...
BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft. Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, […]
Woman pleads no contest to stealing vehicle with 2-year-old inside
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing a car with a 2-year-old boy inside has pleaded no contest to felony charges of child cruelty and vehicle theft, according to court records. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Melissa Peterson, 32, entered the no-contest pleas Monday and is scheduled for sentencing next month. Peterson has […]
4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
KMPH.com
Family asking for help finding man missing from Kings County
AVENAL, Calif. (FOX26) — 43-year-old Noe Echeverria Soto has been reported missing in Kings County. He has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7th when he left his parents' house in Avenal around 11:00 p.m. According to the Avenal Police Department, surveillance video from Chalio's Restaurant recorded him early the...
Bakersfield Police Department requests help identifying man who stole vehicle
Bakersfield officials are asking for help identifying a man involved with stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of a Home Depot.
KCSO identifies man killed while allegedly trying to break into an apartment
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after allegedly trying to break into an apartment Monday morning.
thesungazette.com
Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest
On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
thesungazette.com
Police find leading suspect in homicide case
TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Suspect escapes after being shot at by Lindsay police officer
Law enforcement is searching for a man who led police on a chase and pointed a gun at officers in Lindsay.
KGET 17
Man ejected, killed in accident on Highway 58 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.
