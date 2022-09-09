ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Police release footage of officer-involved shooting, tasing of man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — ::WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED ::. Officials from the Bakersfield Police Department released footage of an officer-involved shooting from August 15 on Aquamarine Peak Way, south of McCutchen Road, that ended with a man tased multiple times, but not shot.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Highway 41 and Quebec Avenue in Kings County

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident on SR-41 in Kings County. The incident was described as a head-on collision involving two cars that occurred on State Route 41 and Quebec Road, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident Near...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on Conner Street [Porterville, CA]

Man Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on Springville Avenue. The fatal incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m., near Springville Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a 53-year-old man while he was crossing the street. Investigators say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time.
PORTERVILLE, CA
#Violent Crime
KGET

Manslaughter, DUI charges dismissed in deadly January crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to driving on the wrong side of Highway 178 in a deadly crash and charges of manslaughter and DUI were dismissed, court records show. Tipney Worthy Jr. pleaded no contest Monday and charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses were dismissed, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

One person hit and killed Tuesday night in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (FOX26) — One person was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night in Bakersfield. CHP Bakersfield responded around 11:00 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a person and a car on Highway 99, just south of Rosedale Highway. When officers arrived, they say they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating auto theft on Ming Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in an auto theft. Police say the incident happened in the Home Depot parking lot on Ming Avenue on Aug. 24 between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. The suspect appears to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to stealing vehicle with 2-year-old inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing a car with a 2-year-old boy inside has pleaded no contest to felony charges of child cruelty and vehicle theft, according to court records. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Melissa Peterson, 32, entered the no-contest pleas Monday and is scheduled for sentencing next month. Peterson has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

4 gang members in custody after traffic stop turned search & seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco. During the stop, deputies […]
WASCO, CA
KMPH.com

Family asking for help finding man missing from Kings County

AVENAL, Calif. (FOX26) — 43-year-old Noe Echeverria Soto has been reported missing in Kings County. He has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7th when he left his parents' house in Avenal around 11:00 p.m. According to the Avenal Police Department, surveillance video from Chalio's Restaurant recorded him early the...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville man charged with murder, burglery and resisiting arrest

On Thursday Sep. 8 around 3 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of S. Legget in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they found Rafael Guzman, 49, of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Police find leading suspect in homicide case

TULARE – With the help of Corcoran and Fresno Police Departments, Tulare Police Department was able to find and arrest their main suspect in a deadly shooting. On Sept. 5, Nathaniel Frank Lujano was taken into custody for homicide on the night of Sep. 3. Detectives of the Tulare Police Department continued an extensive investigation with information provided by the Corcoran Police Department and with assistance from the Fresno Police Department. This case is still an active investigation and anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
KGET 17

Man ejected, killed in accident on Highway 58 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

