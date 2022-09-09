Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Water to be temporarily shut off in small portion of West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water will be shut off for a small portion of West Fargo, due to water main repairs, Sunday (Sept. 11). City officials say the impacted area will be near the intersection of 6th Avenue W. and 9th Street W. beginning 7 AM. The intersection...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief speaks on recent Advisory and Oversight Board meeting, criticisms from Commissioner Pepkorn, and addressing safety in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief joined WDAY Midday to speak about multiple topics happening throughout the city. Fargo Police Advisory Board... The Fargo Police Department gave a presentation to the city's Police Advisory Board about the July 8th officer involved shooting. Chief Zibolski says the oversight board's existence is especially important for times like this.
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
newsdakota.com
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Library’s “Teen Time” sessions start Tuesday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Library’s “Teen Time” sessions for teens and tweens, ages 10 to 18, start Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Dr. James Carlson Library located at 2801 32nd Ave. S. These free weekly sessions will run on Tuesdays from 3:30...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools eye “retention stipends” for educators
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo district leaders are proposing utilizing one-time ESSER funds to provide retention stipends for WFPS educators. The motion will be proposed, and may be approved, on Monday 9/12. The administration recommends the School Board approve a one-time retention stipend investment of $500 per educator working 30 or more hours per week, a $400 stipend for all part-time educators, recognizing these positions that are most often difficult to fill, and a $250 stipend per substitute educator engaged with the district in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year to support our regular teaching staff. A memo to the school board reads:
KFYR-TV
Apartment evacuated following fire, displacing residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several people are without a place to stay following a fire at a Fargo apartment building. Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 crews were called to the 900 block of 43rd St. S. for the fire, near West Acres Mall. Firefighters say they found flames...
fargounderground.com
Review: Moorhead Billiards Rail Bar & Café
With a summer full of road construction, the lack of traffic has impacted many area businesses. Downtown Moorhead is no exception. It seems like every day we hear of another restaurant suffering or even closing. With this in mind, we often try to choose restaurants in impacted areas. However, we...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after Cass County crash
(Cass County, ND) -- A man is seriously injured and facing DUI charges after a Cass County crash. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff began swerving on Cass County Highway 38 north of State Highway 46, then rolled his vehicle Saturday evening. Storhoff was ejected from the...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
kfgo.com
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
DL-Online
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
kvrr.com
Prosecutors trace Kollie’s movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – On the second day of witness testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, prosecutors in the case tracked Kollie’s movements during and after the attack.The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.
kvrr.com
Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8. Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
