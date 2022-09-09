WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo district leaders are proposing utilizing one-time ESSER funds to provide retention stipends for WFPS educators. The motion will be proposed, and may be approved, on Monday 9/12. The administration recommends the School Board approve a one-time retention stipend investment of $500 per educator working 30 or more hours per week, a $400 stipend for all part-time educators, recognizing these positions that are most often difficult to fill, and a $250 stipend per substitute educator engaged with the district in both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year to support our regular teaching staff. A memo to the school board reads:

