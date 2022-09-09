Elizabethton City Council gives approval to new ARC grant for Bonnie Kate

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board, board of mayor and aldermen to vote on projects at former North High
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education and the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold separate called meetings Friday, Sept. 16, to consider bids on renovations to the gym and other athletic-related facilities at the former Sullivan North High School. The facilities will be used...
Johnson City Press
Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project
ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City police and fire chiefs announce promotions
Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments. The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Justice Center expansion plans moving forward
KINGSPORT — A long-anticipated expansion of the Kingsport Justice Center is expected to under construction in 2023 and be completed in 2024 or early 2025. The biggest changes the public will see are creation of two new courtrooms on the second floor, a new security checkpoint, and the ability to pick up police reports without having to pass through that checkpoint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Carter County Jail recertification to be determined by state board meeting in December
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County will have to wait for the December meeting of the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute to know whether the Carter County Jail will be certified. Inspectors were at the jail on Friday for a re-inspection. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said in...
Johnson City Press
Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director
KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
supertalk929.com
Carter County has until December to correct jail staffing issues for state recertification
Correctional officials have informed new Carter County, Tennessee Sheriff Mike Fraley that operating conditions do not meet state standards due to staffing issues. The Tennessee Corrections Institute plans to assist Fraley with issues but recertification could not be recommended following the inspection this month. Fraley said in a statement that...
Johnson City Press
County commissioners await new standing committee assignments
The Washington County Commission is in the process of reorganizing under new standing committee assignments. Commissioners, who were officially sworn into office on Aug. 31, met recently to elect officers to preside over their board meetings. Greg Matherly, who is the longest-serving member of the commission, was re-elected as chairman of the board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 11
Sept. 11, 1890: The Comet reported several news items of local interest, including, “Jere Monahan, formerly a boss on William Kenefick’s works on the Three C’s, died yesterday afternoon in a room over the Exchange Saloon about 3 o’clock.”. “J. M. Brown has moved his family...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes
East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940 N....
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
Johnson City Press
Homes keep being built across Kingsport
A total of 18 developments are presently in the process of being built in Kingsport, bringing more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the city. There is no indication of the growth stopping anytime soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol, Va. Landfill won’t accept waste after Friday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Friday marks the last day to dump waste at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The landfill’s closure follows months of complaints from Bristol residents regarding a stench that drifted from the location and throughout residential areas. Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Friday morning that stressed city leaders continue […]
Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
Johnson City Press
Facebook group on Borden Village life brings back memories of the Borden News
I just joined the Facebook group "You know you grew up in Borden 'Village' if ... " after it was brought to my attention by Times News coworker Kammie Rasnick. I'm not sure why the page's creators put "Village" in quote marks (but I'm glad they didn't insert "MIll, Mills' or Mill's between Borden and Village).
wcyb.com
Boil water notice issued for town of Dungannon
DUNGANNON, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water notice has been issued for the entire town of Dungannon. The notice is in effect until further notice.
Johnson City Press
Advisory committees working to keep TCAT Elizabethton on top
ELIZABETHTON — After winning the title as the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton is under new leadership this academic year, but its members of the program advisory committees are working to make sure the institution’s standards remain high. The school...
etxview.com
BOE approves law firm to oversee sale of Keplar Elementary, criteria for sale
The Hawkins County Board of Education agreed last week to hire the Rogersville law firm of Point and Keeton to oversee the sale of Keplar Elementary School, which includes nine acres of real estate. Along with McPheeters Bend Elementary, Keplar Elementary located on Burem Road was one of two small...
Johnson City Press
Earn an Ed.D without debt thanks to Clemmer College faculty grants
East Tennessee State University faculty members with Clemmer College were recently awarded $1.25 million in grant funding to support a project known as the Rural Initiative for Training Administrators with Special Education Expertise (RITASEE). This program aims to enhance service for all students in rural school settings by strengthening current...
Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
Comments / 0