North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
WCBD Count on 2

Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades.   Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
counton2.com

Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
live5news.com

Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
yourislandnews.com

Argument leads to shooting, arrest in Burton

A Beaufort man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he fired a weapon into a parked vehicle. Nehemiah Wilson, 39, was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the incident. He faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

Arrest made after abuse at care facility

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
WJCL

Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property

SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
WCBD Count on 2

Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]

