Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
live5news.com
Deputies continue to seek tips in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for information in a July hit-and-run crash that killed a 22-year-old man. Crime Stoppers is offering at least $8,999 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of Alexander Jennings.
live5news.com
Charleston Police review practices, lessons learned from Memorial Day mass shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released tis after-action report Monday about the Memorial Day mass shooting that left nine people wounded and three officers injured. Police conducted the review to see what they can learn moving forward from the May 30 incident on South Street and also...
Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
Police officer retiring after over 3 decades with Summerville PD
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina police officer is retiring after serving Summerville for over three decades. Sgt. Frank Nigro has served the Summerville community for 36 years. On Monday, Sgt. Nigro will officially retire from law enforcement. The Sargent joined The Summerville Police Department in 1986. In a 2020 interview, Sgt. […]
counton2.com
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
counton2.com
CCSD Board member requests SLED investigate son’s death following threat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son. That school board member is Erica Cokley, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
live5news.com
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
yourislandnews.com
Argument leads to shooting, arrest in Burton
A Beaufort man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder after he fired a weapon into a parked vehicle. Nehemiah Wilson, 39, was detained by law enforcement at the scene of the incident. He faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Williamsburg County coroner investigating death of 2-year-old girl
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway. Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are […]
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
The Post and Courier
Arrest made after abuse at care facility
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
WJCL
Teen charged with possession of a firearm on school property
SEABROOK, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Whale Branch Early College High School's football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded firearm was found on school property. The high school received a tip from a student regarding a potential conflict between two other students. The school was...
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
Man busted for pot was found sleeping at Nexton traffic light, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man found passed out at a traffic light along Nexton Parkway in Summerville was arrested after police discovered more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to a welfare check on a man reported to be passed out at […]
Comments / 1