Report: Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius to Sign For Newcastle

By Daniel Izquierdo
 4 days ago

After leaving Liverpool as a free agent, German goalkeeper Loris Karius is now set to come back to the Premier League.

Liverpool FC - According to a recent claims, 29-year old goalkeeper Loris Karius is close to make his way back into the English first division.

The German goalkeeper left Liverpool in this current summer transfer window after his contract came to an end with the Anfield side.

A disappointing career for the former Red stopper, who showed promising sings early in his tenure, until the 2018 Champions League final . A date to forget for the goalkeeper and for many Liverpool fans.

IMAGO / Reviefoto

Many will remember Karius for the two mistakes he made in where he conceded two goals against Real Madrid. The initial ball he gave away to Karim Benzema , and the long distance shot from Gareth Bale which ultimately slipped from his hands and went in.

Although Liverpool gave the stopper many chances to redo his career while sending him on loan and even keeping him at the club working with the coaching staff, he was never able to come back to his best.

At the end, Loris Karius had no other choice than to leave Liverpool, with suggestions that he will travel back to Germany with many Bundesliga sides 'said' to be interested in him.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

But a recent report has now emerged with new information that may be surprising for many. As the goalkeeper is now set to move back to England, and stay in the Premier League.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that Newcastle United are now 'close' to signing the former Liverpool man on a short term contract.

After an injury sustained by goalkeeper Karl Darlow, Newcastle were left looking for emergency options in the market and they seem to have decided to take a gamble on the German who is currently a free agent.

