MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Charles Leblanc hit a pair of RBI doubles during an eight-run burst in the fifth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 Monday night for a split of their doubleheader. Texas won the opener 3-2 as Mark Mathias drew a bases-loaded walk to snap an eighth-inning tie. The Marlins trailed 3-1 in the nightcap before breaking loose. Leblanc’s double against reliever A.J. Alexy (1-1) got Miami within one before Jon Berti hit a go-ahead, two-run single. Brian Anderson followed with an RBI single and Garrett Cooper hit a two-run double. Nick Fortes added an RBI single and Leblanc capped the outburst with his second double. “Every ball was hit good in the gap,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It was much needed. It went good for us today. Guys had good at-bats.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO