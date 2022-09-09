ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu police investigating 2 sex assaults in Kalihi

By Julissa Briseno, Chelsee Yee
 4 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating two sex assaults that were recently reported in the Kalihi area.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, a 20-year-old woman reported to HPD that she was sexually assaulted by a male suspect. The incident happened at around 1:20 a.m.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, another sex assault happened in the Kalihi area at around 10:30 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old female victim reported that she was walking home when two male suspects sexually assaulted her in a public stairwell.

No arrests have been made for both cases and are pending investigation.

If you have any information about these cases, contact HPD at (808) 529-3111.

