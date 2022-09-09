ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

5-5-7-7

(five, five, seven, seven)

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

