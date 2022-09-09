Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Teen Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
wxxinews.org
City student Cahj’miere Robinson killed in shooting outside R-center
Rochester City School District leaders are mourning the first student victim of a fatal shooting since the school year began last week. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, was shot outside of a city R-center on Webster Avenue at about 2 a.m. Sunday. A district spokesperson said he had attended Franklin High School.
Lewiston police locate suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Anyone with information on this crash can call Lewiston police at (716) 754-8477 or email msalada@lewpd.com.
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
Once at the location, officials found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face.
wxxinews.org
Two people are dead in homicides in different parts of Rochester this weekend
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides in different parts of the city that happened over the weekend. The first one involved a shooting death late Saturday afternoon, when police got a call about someone who was shot on Kenwood Avenue on the southwest side of the city. RPD says that...
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD chief: 'Data-driven' curfews discussed in attempt to curb deadly Rochester violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's police chief says the idea of "data-driven" curfews has been discussed in certain parts of the city to try to curb this year's historic deadly violence. That revelation came Monday as Chief David Smith outlined the continuing plan to slow the rate of violence. The...
RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
Man shot, killed during break-in on Kenwood Ave. in Rochester
The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the deceased man.
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Man is in critical condition after an apartment fire on Seth Green Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Seth Green Drive. The RFD says a man is in critical condition after an apartment fire. It happened on the eighth floor of a high-rise apartment building on Seth Green Drive on Sunday evening. The man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation & burns. He is currently in critical condition.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
WHEC TV-10
Intoxicated man uses trash can to smash door and break into Gates Tops overnight
GATES, N.Y. – There were some scary moments for several overnight employees at the Tops Supermarket in Gates. Police were called, and a man was arrested for breaking into the business. News10NBC has the actual recording of that police call. It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the...
One dead, three injured in crash on Pigeon Hill in the Town of Freedom
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening.
Man in guarded condition after high rise fire on Seth Green Dr. in Rochester
The male was transported to a hospital with severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body.
Pedestrian killed in Lockport collision
New York State Police are investigating a car crash that killed one pedestrian Friday evening in Lockport.
13 WHAM
Thieves net $32K after altering checks intended for Monroe County Clerk's Office
Rochester, N.Y. — Payments intended for the Monroe County Clerk's Office were intercepted - and stolen. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office tipped off the clerk's office to the theft after financial institutions notified them about it. The paper checks were for mortgage discharges. Clerk Jamie Romeo said the checks...
