Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Teen Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

City student Cahj’miere Robinson killed in shooting outside R-center

Rochester City School District leaders are mourning the first student victim of a fatal shooting since the school year began last week. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, was shot outside of a city R-center on Webster Avenue at about 2 a.m. Sunday. A district spokesperson said he had attended Franklin High School.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rand Street shooting Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man is in critical condition after an apartment fire on Seth Green Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Seth Green Drive. The RFD says a man is in critical condition after an apartment fire. It happened on the eighth floor of a high-rise apartment building on Seth Green Drive on Sunday evening. The man was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation & burns. He is currently in critical condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

