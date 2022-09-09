If you want to ensure your American flag is retired properly, there are a few locations around Bozeman that will accept your used flag and take care of the formalities. Respect is the key factor in retiring an American flag, and you can even retire a flag yourself...you don't have to bring it to any official group or location if you don't want to. But there are some guidelines you'd have to follow to be retiring the flag in the appropriate manner.

