Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
Where can you retire an American flag in Bozeman?
If you want to ensure your American flag is retired properly, there are a few locations around Bozeman that will accept your used flag and take care of the formalities. Respect is the key factor in retiring an American flag, and you can even retire a flag yourself...you don't have to bring it to any official group or location if you don't want to. But there are some guidelines you'd have to follow to be retiring the flag in the appropriate manner.
Law and Justice Center quiet for now, but big changes looming
Now that the City of Bozeman has moved out there is more space, but the building is going to see a lot of change before the new courts building is constructed.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Man involved in Belgrade armed standoff identified
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man involved in an armed standoff with law enforcement on Red Barn Drive Sunday as 35-year-old Joshua John Holland of Belgrade.
Shots fired in Belgrade neighborhood: 11-hour standoff comes to an end
"I would've never thought something like this would happen here," said Logan Smith, a resident of the Landmark subdivision
Random Acts & friends bring touch of magic to North Bozeman park
For its third annual showcase, Random Acts of Silliness has announced the return of its mythical display to Glen Lake Rotary Park. Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village will be visible to human eyes through September 18th. This free, self-guided outdoor art installation is comprised of tiny, magical fairy homes and businesses...
Man found dead inside Belgrade house after police standoff
A 35-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home in Belgrade with a gun on Sept. 11 in an 11-hour standoff with local law enforcement, ending in an apparent suicide. The standoff began early Sunday morning after shots were fired on Red Barn Drive west of Belgrade and just south of Interstate 90. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department issued shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Felony Lane Gang steals thousands from area banks
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
Fire crews extinguishing fire at R-Y TImber
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston Monday. The fire is located at 5284 US-89. According to a Facebook post from Livingston FireFighters, the fire is contained and crews are continuing to put out the rest of the fire. There...
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
Fighter jets take to the skies over Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — Fighter jets will soon by flying in the skies over parts of Gallatin County. That’s because Polaris Dawn crews are coming to Bozeman Airport to train. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will take them to space for five days later in 2022.
