OAKLAND -- Roughed up over the first three games of a four-game series against the White Sox, A’s manager Mark Kotsay felt it was a good time to arrange a team meeting. The message inside the clubhouse was about the importance of continuing to show fight after being outscored by 22 runs (29-7) over the previous three days. Given that Sunday would start with a pregame ceremony for Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey retirement, Kotsay used the legendary A’s right-hander, who was notorious for pitching with an edge, as a shining example, making sure each of his players was present for the pregame festivities.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO