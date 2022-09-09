Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Related
MLB
Pruitt does 'outstanding job' in a pinch for A's
OAKLAND -- When the A’s tabbed Austin Pruitt as an emergency spot starter for Friday night’s game against the White Sox, after right-hander James Kaprielian was scratched due to a laceration on his right middle finger, the club's expectations were rather tempered. Not having taken the mound for...
MLB
20-hit wonders: White Sox offense overpowers A's again
OAKLAND -- If hitting is contagious, then the White Sox must be infected. After bursting out for 21 hits in Thursday's series-opening win, the White Sox rode yet another 20-hit effort to an outsized 10-2 victory over the A's, securing a series win with a chance to go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. Chicago has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 games.
MLB
Martínez displays his competitiveness through tough outing
OAKLAND -- As the A’s seek to build confidence in the many young players on their roster in the final month of their rebuilding 2022 campaign, the most promising sign of a brighter future has come within the starting rotation. The past month has seen the promotion of A’s...
MLB
State of the Cubs: Ricketts discusses 2022 season
CHICAGO -- Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts takes pride in being present in the Wrigley Field stands, where he can interact with fans. Those conversations, Ricketts told a small group of reporters on Saturday morning, have remained positive this year. He added that he does not bother checking social media. "I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Bogaerts making final push for 1st batting title
Xander Bogaerts is finishing the season on a tear, and it may result in a milestone achievement for the Red Sox's All-Star shortstop. Taken a peek at the American League batting race lately? If the season ended Friday night, the AL batting title would go to Bogaerts, who continued marching toward his first career batting crown in Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards. Back in the lineup after missing one game with back spasms, Bogaerts homered and singled twice in support of a strong, but front-loaded Brayan Bello start. He’s now hitting .318, thanks in large part to a sizzling September.
MLB
'It's special, man': Oakland native Stewart has jersey retired by A's
OAKLAND -- As a native of Oakland who grew up in the shadows of the Oakland Coliseum, Dave Stewart vividly recalls the excitement he felt when the A’s moved out west from Kansas City in 1968. Stewart immediately became a regular at the Coliseum, with the seats down the...
MLB
Machado once again shoulders load for Padres
SAN DIEGO -- If the Padres are going to do this -- if they’re going to reach the postseason and prove a legitimate threat once they get there -- Manny Machado is going to need some help. The past two nights should make that abundantly clear. On Friday, Machado...
MLB
'Outstanding' road trip over, Sox set sights on Central
OAKLAND -- Tony La Russa may need to find an alternative mode of transportation back to Chicago. The White Sox skipper, who has been away from the team for nearly two weeks with a medical issue, found his team in a significantly better position in the standings than he left it when he rejoined the club on Sunday in Oakland to attend Dave Stewart's jersey retirement ceremony.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Kemp, A's channel Stewart's 'grit,' 'grind' to big win
OAKLAND -- Roughed up over the first three games of a four-game series against the White Sox, A’s manager Mark Kotsay felt it was a good time to arrange a team meeting. The message inside the clubhouse was about the importance of continuing to show fight after being outscored by 22 runs (29-7) over the previous three days. Given that Sunday would start with a pregame ceremony for Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey retirement, Kotsay used the legendary A’s right-hander, who was notorious for pitching with an edge, as a shining example, making sure each of his players was present for the pregame festivities.
MLB
Edwin Jackson, who played for record 14 teams, retires
Edwin Jackson announced his retirement from baseball on his Instagram account Friday, which happened to be the 19th anniversary of his MLB debut and his 39th birthday. The right-hander played for 14 teams, a Major League record, over his 17-year career. "I’m super grateful to have had 14 different organizations...
MLB・
MLB
Devers breaks slump, and whole offense celebrates
BALTIMORE -- For a player used to hitting home runs, a drought of 21 games was a noticeable dry spell. One swing early in Saturday’s game changed that for Rafael Devers, and the blast was a prelude to a relentless display of offense, the Red Sox churning out a season-high 21 hits as they rolled to a 17-4 shellacking of the Orioles at Camden Yards.
MLB
Padres gain game in WC race on Cronenworth's walk-off
SAN DIEGO -- They stuck it out through a rare San Diego downpour Friday night -- a 45-minute pregame rain delay so unusual that earlier in the week Padres manager Bob Melvin wondered aloud whether Petco Park even had a tarp. The game proved well worth the wait. A National...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
In Red Sox, O's find a wall they can't climb
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles, during their ebullient second-half run, have long felt there’s no comeback too insurmountable, no disappointment too large to wash away and no reason to believe their resilience won’t power a rebound. They hadn’t yet run into Saturday night, though. Baltimore suffered its worst...
MLB
Has this Cub been as good as gold?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The makeup of the Cubs’ roster this season has enabled manager David Ross to leave Ian Happ alone in left field. There has not been a need to move Happ around. That, in turn, has allowed the outfielder to narrow his preparation with the goal of owning and improving his defense in the corner.
MLB
No. 7 prospect Vientos called up, but for how long?
MIAMI -- In need of a spark amid a skid that has cost them their lead in the NL East, the Mets on Saturday called up infielder Mark Vientos, their No. 7 prospect. He made his first Major League start in Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. Vientos is...
MLB
What might the Astros' postseason rotation look like?
HOUSTON -- If you consider Justin Verlander (if healthy), Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr. as locks for the Astros’ playoff rotation, the conversation for who will be their fourth starter likely begins with right-hander José Urquidy, despite his poor start Saturday night. Before we analyze where Urquidy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Ohtani lights up radar gun with fastest pitch of career
HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani has become a spectacle to watch, not only because of his unprecedented play as a two-way star but the new records he sets with seemingly every outing. The latest accomplishment came via his velocity, as he threw the fastest pitch in his career in the Angels’ 6-1 win over the Astros on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Mets' bats prove Achilles' heel for Marlins arms
MIAMI -- Asked at the beginning of the weekend series whether a club like the Marlins could play spoiler down the stretch because of its starting pitching, Mets manager Buck Showalter called it a given. “That's one of their really strong suits, and you know that you're going to have...
MLB
One frame vs. Mets imparts lessons for López, Nardi
MIAMI -- Saturday night was one of those games for the Marlins, who lost to the Mets, 11-3, at loanDepot park. Here are three storylines to follow moving forward:. Avisaíl García, who returned from a month on the injured list on Tuesday, was pinch-hit for in the first inning due to left hamstring discomfort. According to manager Don Mattingly, García “felt a little something” while warming up. Though he wanted to remain in the game, the club decided to be cautious.
MLB
Pitching backs up Sox in shutout win over Orioles
BALTIMORE -- Taking the mound following a one-hour, 12-minute rain delay, left-hander Rich Hill worked fast and mixed his pitches, never allowing the Orioles to get into a rhythm, and the Red Sox hung on for a 1-0 win in the series finale on Sunday at Oriole Park. One day...
Comments / 0